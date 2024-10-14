Valeo and HERE Technologies present Valeo Smart Safety 360 with Navigation on Pilot at Paris Motor Show 2024

At the Paris Motor Show 2024, Valeo, a global leader in automotive technologies, and HERE Technologies (HERE), the leading location data and technology platform, will showcase for the first time a new version of Valeo’s Smart Safety 360 (VSS 360) system that integrates a Navigation on Pilot (NOP) function. This function relies on a high-definition map, navigation and services experience for connected vehicles – with a turnkey or customizable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution – provided by HERE.

Valeo Smart Safety 360 (VSS 360) is a turnkey driver assistance system (ADAS) that enables OEMs to offer safety, driving, and park assist functions from entry-level models. Drawing on Valeo’s hardware and software expertise, Valeo’s Smart Safety 360 system is an efficient way to provide a range of safety and parking assistance functions with limited impact on the architecture of the vehicle.

With its state-of-the-art parking and driving features, it provides a full coverage for a safe and relaxed driving journey. The smart front camera is at the center of the architecture and can be connected with up to six cameras, five radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and the associated software. This scalable approach enables OEMs to optimize costs and efficiency by removing individual ECUs as the different types of safety and ADAS sensors are integrated into the front-camera-based architecture.

Thanks to its integrated, affordable and scalable system approach, Valeo’s Smart Safety 360 brings together L2/L2+ ADAS functions that meet safety standards such as the latest GSR1 and NCAP requirements. The new version presented at the Paris Motor Show combines Valeo’s system with a Navigation On Pilot offering integrated L2+ function, which provides automated driving assistance between two locations at full speed range, within structural roads (Highway or Urban Express) and under driver’s supervision. The start point and destination are defined by the driver. The NOP function includes longitudinal, lateral control of the vehicle, and automated lane change assist helps the driver perform automatic overtaking and highway connections on top of other Highway Assist functions. HERE provides the NOP with routing and lane-level guidance information that is based on the HERE HD Live Map, including the number of lanes respective maneuver instructions, and speed limits.

Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain Division explains, “As the market for automated and safety functions grows, our scalable Smart Safety 360 system leverages Valeo’s expertise in both hardware and software. With the addition of the Navigation on Pilot function, based on HERE’s expertise in maps and navigation software, OEMs will be able to offer more ADAS functions with a limited impact on architecture by making the most of the technologies already used in the vehicles. We are looking forward to exploiting the full potential of the solution to make our technologies for the safety of road users affordable to all.“

“We’re delighted to be partnering with a global leader in automotive technologies and advancing their ADAS offering with our location data and technology,” said Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies. “I look forward to seeing the difference the Navigation on Pilot solution makes to OEMs and drivers’ experiences on the road.”

1 Global Security Regulation is a regulation that concerns the general safety of motor vehicles and their trailers, as well as the protection of vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users

