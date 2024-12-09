Valeo and CEA renew their partnership to meet the challenges of more sustainable, autonomous and connected mobility

Valeo, the key technology partner of mobility players, and the CEA, Europe[1]'s most innovative research organization, have announced a 4-year collaboration to anticipate future technological advances and encourage exchanges within the French and European research ecosystems

Valeo and the CEA have been involved in joint R&D programmes for more than ten years, and are joining forces to address five key trends that are in line with Valeo’s innovation and sustainability strategy and the CEA’s mission to design and develop cutting-edge technologies for all sectors of the economy. The partners focus on :

Artificial intelligence serving 3D perception for driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. Thanks to the combined expertise of the Deep Perception Lab, advances include the development of high-performance algorithmic solutions for visual recognition and analysis, automatic annotation solutions to make it easier to exploit data after acquisition, and the development of AI models optimised for real-time analysis. The partners are also working to reduce the energy and environmental impact of data processing. Over the years, this collaboration has been strengthened to extend the range of sensors on which perception is based;

Cybersecurity thanks to a global vision and excellent experience of critical systems, combining software and hardware;

New materials that are low-carbon or reduce the product’s overall CO 2 impact, that are recycled, recyclable, available, efficient and alternative;

Industrial digitization to design digital twins adapted to Valeo's needs, enabling solutions to be tested and new functions to be added to a vehicle (data exchange, secure communications, etc.);

Power electronics, microelectronics for on-board systems and semiconductors to improve the energy efficiency of autonomous electric vehicles, optimize the powertrain, reduce the weight of on-board electronics or the cost of components.

Christophe Le Ligné, Group Research & Development Vice President, Valeo: “At Valeo, our more than 20,000 engineers around the world work every day to develop software, components and equipment for safer, affordable and more sustainable mobility. Today, we are the key technological partner of our customers, and they trust us to provide them with innovative solutions tailored to their needs. The strengthening of our collaboration with the CEA is a fantastic opportunity to combine our respective expertise to provide the best solutions to meet the challenges of the future of mobility.”

Julie Galland, director of technological research at CEA : “I’m delighted to be working alongside one of the leaders in the transformation of mobility, which places knowledge at the heart of its strategy. Valeo can count on our expertise in materials and our mastery of all digital bricks to support its competitive advantage and think about the safeguards to be put in place in a society that is more respectful of its environment and its users. From on-board components to algorithms, from electronic architectures to a global vision of their interactions with the outside world, our work offers the technological edge we need to evolve in a world undergoing rapid transformations.”

SOURCE: Valeo