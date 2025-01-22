V-GREEN and eTreego sign MoU to develop 100,000 VinFast charging portals in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam

V-GREEN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eTreego, a Taiwanese green energy company, to significantly expand VinFast electric vehicle charging station infrastructure

V-GREEN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eTreego, a Taiwanese green energy company, to significantly expand VinFast electric vehicle charging station infrastructure. This partnership aims to install 100,000 charging portals in VinFasts three key Southeast Asian markets, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, underscoring V-GREENs commitment to building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem and meet the growing demand for green transformation across Southeast Asia.

Both parties will actively research and work towards strategic goals, including building and operating 100,000 franchised charging portals for VinFast electric vehicles by 2030. Specifically, in the second quarter of 2025, eTreego will deploy 200 pilot charging portals in Vietnam, before expanding into VinFasts two key international markets: Indonesia and the Philippines.

According to the MoU, eTreego will be the charging station product supplier for V-GREEN. Furthermore, eTreego agrees to lease designated locations and facilitate introductions to potential partner sites in key areas for the development and expansion of V-GREENs charging station network.

Both parties will also actively work to promote other green initiatives, including developing a Carbon Credit Certification project for V-GREENs charging stations.

Additionally, the two Companies will explore collaborative opportunities to expand VinFasts electric vehicle supply chain and enter new international markets, seizing the significant opportunities in the global green transportation sector.

Partnering with eTreego is a strategic move by V-GREEN, established by VinFast founder Pham Nhat Vuong, to accelerate its global expansion and solidify its position as a frontrunner in sustainable mobility solutions. This collaboration will significantly enhance V-GREENs growing network of VinFast electric vehicle charging stations across the region, reinforcing its commitment to building a world-class green infrastructure.

Leveraging its extensive expertise and commitment to sustainable solutions, eTreego recognizes the immense growth opportunities presented by the Southeast Asian EV market, particularly within VinFasts electric vehicle ecosystem.

Mr. Chin Pin Chien, Chairman of ETreego Co., Ltd, highlighted, “eTreego highly appreciates the growth potential of the electric vehicle market in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. In the future, we will increase investment in research and development to provide the necessary products, services, and technical support for VinFast electric vehicle ecosystem. The collaboration between eTreego and V-GREEN will support VinFasts increasingly sustainable transportation network, meeting the strong demand for green transformation in Southeast Asia.”

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Duong, CEO of V-GREEN, remarked, “We are confident that eTreegos global reputation, expertise, and experience will be invaluable in scaling up V-GREENs charging infrastructure. By joining forces, eTreego and V-GREEN will contribute to building a comprehensive VinFast electric vehicle ecosystem, delivering exceptional value to both companies, consumers, and driving the global green transportation revolution.”

Indonesia and the Philippines have been identified as key markets for V-GREENs international expansion. In a significant milestone, V-GREEN has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the diversified Prime Group to deploy approximately 100,000 VinFast electric vehicle charging stations across Indonesia within three years, with a projected total investment of up to USD 1.2 billion.

V-GREENs charging stations will form the backbone of VinFasts growing green transportation ecosystem across Southeast Asia. In Indonesia and the Philippines, VinFast has delivered a diverse range of smart, modern electric vehicles, introduced pioneering sales and after-sales policies. By continuously expanding its dealer network, VinFast is committed to providing customers in the region with high-quality vehicles, inclusive pricing and excellent after-sales policy./.

SOURCE: Vingroup