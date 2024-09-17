Ursula von der Leyen announces new European Commission lineup

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled her nominated team of European Commissioners, who will steer key policy areas over the next five years

Among the most notable appointments, von der Leyen has named six executive vice-presidents—four women and two men—who will be responsible for supervising the work of a cluster of Commissioners and ensuring a cohesive approach to the European Commission’s business.

Each Commissioner nominee will soon receive “mission letters” from von der Leyen, outlining her vision and strategic priorities for their respective mandates. These letters will serve as a framework for their future roles in shaping European policy.

Before assuming office, all nominees will be subject to legal scrutiny, followed by in-depth hearings conducted by the relevant European Parliamentary committees.

CECRA, along with its coalition of associated organizations, will be actively involved in preparing questions for the upcoming hearings. The coalition will closely monitor the proceedings, ensuring that industry concerns are addressed during the confirmation process.

The hearings are scheduled to take place throughout September and October 2024, followed by the formation of the new cabinet. The new College of Commissioners is expected to take office on November 1, 2024, following the confirmation of the entire team by the European Parliament.

SOURCE: CECRA