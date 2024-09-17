Upgrade factory subwoofers for fuller, impactful sound during every drive

Harman has unveiled the newest generation of the Infinity Reference Series Subwoofers and JBL Club Series Subwoofers

HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today unveiled the newest generation of the Infinity Reference Series Subwoofers and JBL Club Series Subwoofers. Engineered with a down-firing sealed enclosure utilizing a passive radiator, the new models deliver tight, accurate bass performance in a compact design that allows them to fit in just about any vehicle.

“The Shallow Subwoofer Enclosure Series marks a new era in automotive audio excellence,” said Shawn Spedding, Director of Aftermarket Audio, HARMAN. “Made to deliver unparalleled audio, these thin series enclosures redefine the boundaries of sound – transforming an everyday listening experience into something truly immersive, yet again proving HARMAN’s dedication to providing premium sound experiences whilst setting a new standard in audio performance.”

The newest iteration of Infinity Reference Series Subwoofers and JBL Club Series Subwoofers feature shallow enclosures designed with removable feet for flexible Application, optimizing performance and space in vehicles. Built tough to withstand general wear and tear, the shallow enclosures have a sturdy, medium-density fiberboard construction with Infinity having a gray Carpet finish and JBL covered in rugged black carpet covering to provide an excellent fit and Finish. With a single 2 Ohm nominal impedance and a 2” high power voice coil for booming bass, the Shallow Subwoofer Enclosure are built with a passive radiator for deep hard hitting bass output, making a fuller in-car listening experience. Complete with mounting hardware and a unique removable logo badge allowing for branding to stay upfront and in your face, drivers can upgrade their sound systems with great bass in a small space.

The new Infinity Reference Series Subwoofers and JBL Club Series Subwoofers are now available for preorder, with pricing ranging from $349.95 – $399.95. Products will be widely available on JBL.com and infinityspeakers.com respectively on October 7, 2024.

Product Description Features Specs Club 1000SSL Subwoofer: 10” (250mm) Aluminum Driver Subwoofer: 10” (250mm) Aluminum Driver Power Handling: 350W RMS, 1050W peak

Sensitivity (1W/1m): 82.5dB

Frequency Response (-6dB): 35Hz – 400Hz

Nominal Impedance: 2 ohms

Voice Coil Diameter: 2” (50mm)

Enclosure dimensions: 334mmD x 630mmW x 115mmH 13-1/8”D x 24-7/8”W x 4-1/2”H”

Enclosure materials: 3/4” (18mm) MDF with black carpet covering Club 1200SSL Subwoofer: 12” (300mm) Aluminum Driver Down-firing Sealed Enclosure with a Passive Radiator

Removable Feet

Removable Logo Badge

Sturdy, Medium-Density Fiberboard Construction Power Handling: 400W RMS, 1200W peak

Sensitivity (1W/1m): 85dB

Frequency Response (-6dB): 30Hz – 400Hz

Nominal Impedance: 2 ohms

Voice Coil Diameter: 2” (50mm)

Enclosure dimensions: 370mmD x 700mmW x 125mmH 14-5/8”D x 27-5/8”W x 4-7/8”H”

Enclosure materials: 3/4” (18mm) MDF with black carpet covering Reference 1000SSL Subwoofer: 10” (250mm) Aluminum Driver Down-firing Sealed Enclosure with a Passive Radiator

Removable Feet

Removable Logo Badge

Sturdy, Medium-Density Fiberboard Construction Power Handling: 350W RMS, 1050W peak

Sensitivity (1W/1m): 82.5dB

Frequency Response (-6dB): 35Hz – 400Hz

Nominal Impedance: 2 ohms

Voice Coil Diameter: 2” (50mm)

Enclosure dimensions: 334mmD x 630mmW x 115mmH 13-1/8”D x 24-7/8”W x 4-1/2”H”

Enclosure materials: 3/4” (18mm) MDF with black carpet covering Reference 1200SSL Subwoofer: 12” (300mm) Aluminum Driver Down-firing Sealed Enclosure with a Passive Radiator

Removable Feet

Removable Logo Badge

Sturdy, Medium-Density Fiberboard Construction Power Handling: 400W RMS, 1200W peak

Sensitivity (1W/1m): 85dB

Frequency Response (-6dB): 30Hz – 400Hz

Nominal Impedance: 2 ohms

Voice Coil Diameter: 2” (50mm)

Enclosure dimensions: 370mmD x 700mmW x 125mmH 14-5/8”D x 27-5/8”W x 4-7/8”H”

Enclosure materials: 3/4” (18mm) MDF with black carpet covering

SOURCE: Harman