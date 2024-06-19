Upgrade ex factory or over-the-air: Automatic Lane Change function for 15 Mercedes-Benz models

Europe-wide rollout of the system for a total of 15 models in 33 countries

Mercedes-Benz is now introducing the intelligent further development for partially automated driving in Europe: The Automatic Lane Change function[1] (ALC) is now available in the Driving Assistance Plus Package for 33 European countries[2]. A total of 15 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLC, CLE, EQE, EQS, EQS SUV and EQE SUV models can now be equipped with ALC – directly ex factory and/or via an over-the-air update.

In parallel to the corresponding new car configuration, Mercedes‑Benz is also offering the Automatic Lane Change function for around 200,000 cars already delivered in Europe. The new assistance function can be installed in stages from September 2024 via an over-the-air (OTA) update, i.e. via the car’s mobile phone connection. All models in the current E‑Class model series (214) as well as the CLE Coupé and Cabriolet can be updated in this way. This is also possible for the C‑Class and S‑Class as well as the GLC, EQE and EQS (both as Saloon and SUV) from modification year 23/1 onwards. Customers will be notified of availability in their region. The update can then be initiated via the update assistant on the display of the MBUX infotainment system or via the Mercedes me App.[3]

The ALC function extends the more than 40 driving assistance systems already available from Mercedes‑Benz. ALC enables the car to automatically initiate a lane change on suitable motorways when Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC is activated, in order to overtake slower cars or follow the route to the next exit. Mercedes‑Benz already introduced this function in North America in 2023. In China, too, there is a version of the ALC for local customers, developed by Mercedes‑Benz China. The market-specific versions are adapted to the regional traffic conditions and the respective legal requirements; therefore, they differ in certain details.

“With the Automatic Lane Change function, Mercedes-Benz is once again demonstrating its innovative strength in the development of new driving assistance systems. We simultaneously developed the Automatic Lane Change function, or ALC for short, in North America, Europe and China for our local customers. With ALC, Mercedes-Benz is offering a driving function as an over-the-air update for the first time.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

System-initiated lane change without impulse from the driver

The “Automatic Lane Change” function is easy and intuitive to operate: The driver sets the desired speed in the adaptive cruise control (Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC). Active Steering Assist, which is also automatically switched on as standard, takes care of the automatic lane change on the motorway. As this is a Level 2 system, the driver remains responsible for driving the car at all times.

Radar sensors and cameras constantly monitor the car’s surroundings in order to overtake slower cars on the motorway and then return to the original lane. In addition, the feature can also initiate an automatic lane change in order to navigate to the relevant motorway junctions or exits when route guidance is active.

In Europe, the Automatic Lane Change function is active in a speed range of 80 to 140 km/h. These conditions apply: The navigation system must recognise that you are travelling on a suitable motorway – the motorway must have at least two separate lanes, for example. Furthermore, lane markings must be detected by the car’s cameras, and sufficient free space must be available. The Automatic Lane Change function is a Level 2 system, which means the driver remains responsible for driving the car at all times.

[1] MBUX Navigation is a prerequisite. The driving assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are merely aids, and do not relieve the driver of responsibility. The driver must observe the information in the Owner’s Manual and the system limitations described therein.

[2] Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom. Please also note footnote 3 on availability.

[3] The availability of ALC and the availability and scope of the software update depend on the respective market, the technical conditions of the vehicle model, and the individual configurations and settings in the vehicle and in the Mercedes me App.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz