Updated 2018 Mazda CX-5 on sale from 31st August

Mazda has updated its award-winning CX-5 SUV with revisions to the 2.2-litre SKYACTIV-D diesel engine, increased active safety equipment across the range and the introduction of automatic petrol models for the first time.

Launched in June 2017, the second-generation CX-5 has built on the success of the original CX-5 – a car that introduced Mazda’s SKYACTIV technology and KODO: Soul of Motion design philosophy, and changed perceptions in the compact SUV segment with its combination of style, driving dynamics and efficiency.

With more than 3,612 second-generation CX-5s having been sold in Great Britain since its launch last year, it’s now Mazda UK’s best-selling car, while globally the CX-5 now accounts for roughly 25 per cent of Mazda’s worldwide sales volume.

On sale from the 31st August, the 2018 Mazda CX-5 features a revised ten-model line-up across highly-specified SE-L Nav+ and Sport Nav+ trim levels. As before, both Mazda’s SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual and SKYACTIV-Drive six-speed automatic transmissions feature in the range, as does the latest generation of Mazda’s intelligent i-ACTIV all-wheel drive (AWD) system, while thanks to the introduction of a 165ps SKYACTIV-G 2WD automatic – for the first time in the UK you can now match a petrol engine to an automatic gearbox.

Powered by a familiar range of SKYACTIV engines, the 2.0-litre 165ps SKYACTIV-G petrol engine is available in SE-L Nav+ and Sport Nav+ trim and is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive.

The popular 2.2-litre 150ps SKYACTIV-D diesel is available with front-wheel drive and comes with a choice of SKYACTIV-MT or SKYACTIV-Drive gearbox. Sitting at the top of the range, the flagship 2.2-litre 184ps high-output SKYACTIV-D comes exclusively in Sport Nav+ trim and is equipped with Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD, and like the lower output diesel, it can be matched to either automatic or manual transmission.

Across both outputs the SKYACTIV-D diesel engine has been enhanced with a modified combustion chamber, new piezo injectors, a revised two-stage turbocharger and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System. The engine adopts rapid multi-stage combustion with ultra-high response piezo injectors, while a revised egg-profile combustion chamber minimises heat transition between the fuel and piston to improve efficiency. Changes to the water flow management help the engine warm up quicker to reduce emissions and help real-world MPG, while the introduction of SCR and AdBlue®treatment realises outstanding environmental operation without sacrificing the driving pleasure the Mazda CX-5 is famed for.

In addition to the efficiency gains, the higher output version of the 2.2-litre engine sees power increase from 175ps to 184ps with torque improving 25Nm to 445Nm. The two-stage twin turbo now adopts variable geometry that increases boost from mid to high revs improving power and torque. In line with this update, the compression ratio has been raised from 14.0:01 to 14.4:1, while exhaust valves filled with sodium enhance heat-resistance for higher engine output.

As you’d expect for a car that is less than 12 months old, the CX-5’s bold and elegant form remains unaltered, with a new design of 19-inch Metallic alloy wheel on Sport Nav+ models being the only exterior change. Inside, the CX-5 merges meticulous cockpit ergonomics with a sophisticated, high-quality and spacious cabin environment.

All models feature a generous standard equipment tally that includes LED headlights, auto power-folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, DAB radio and a 7” colour touch-screen display with Mazda’s integrated navigation. Sport Nav+ cars add to this with a host of premium highlights including a reversing camera, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat and Smart keyless entry, plus heated front seats and steering wheel. Offered in a Mazda for the first time, Sport Nav+ models also feature a power lift tailgate, plus a new head-up display that projects directly onto the windscreen and features Traffic Sign Recognition.

In addition, the updated 2018 model year Mazda CX-5 gets even more active safety equipment as standard, with Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic alert, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning now standard across the range, while the optional safety pack on Sport Nav+ models now features a 360 view camera and Adaptive LED Headlamps.

Other highlights include Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Grey Metallic paint, which both use Mazda’s unique three-layer TAKUMINURI painting technology. Compared to the first-generation CX-5’s Soul Red Metallic paint, Soul Red Crystal increases brightness by approximately 20 per cent and depth by 50 per cent.

Commenting on the 2018 Mazda CX-5 Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK said, “the CX-5 showcases how Mazda can make an SUV that’s stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium badged rivals. The current car elevates exterior design, cabin quality and refinement to new levels of sophistication, whilst at the same time ensuring Mazda’s love of driving is even more apparent in the handling.”

Adding, “thanks to the 2018 CX-5’s improved equipment and upgraded diesel engine, I’m sure our SUV will carry on winning over British buyers, especially as superb residual values mean it continues to represent great value for retail and fleet customers alike.”

