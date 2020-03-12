Update for the compact recreational vehicle with the three-pointed star: the new Marco Polo ACTIVITY

Just in time for the start of the camping season of 2020, Mercedes-Benz is adding even more comfort and sustainable driving pleasure to the Marco Polo ACTIVITY. The compact recreational vehicle is benefiting from the facelift of its base vehicle, the Vito. New features include:

New top motorization level of the four-cylinder diesel engine

AIRMATIC air suspension system

More safety thanks to DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist and digital inside rearview mirror

New Infotainment equipment and design updates

Powerful and efficient for travelling and everyday use

Whether you’re on the way to the nursery or taking a weekend trip to the mountains, the new Marco Polo ACTIVITY provides the perfect combination of power and efficiency. While also offering maximum diversity. From this spring, the compact recreational vehicle with the three-pointed star is available for the first time as a 176 kW (239 hp) variant (combined fuel consumption 6.6-6.0 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 174-159 g/km)[1]. The new top engine variant delivers maximum torque of 500 Nm. In the acceleration phase, an additional 30 Nm of torque (“overtorque”) can be briefly delivered. This allows the Marco Polo ACTIVITY 300 d to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h. With the facelift, the following output stages continue to be available: 250 d with 140 kW (190 hp) (combined fuel consumption 6.5-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 171-156 g/km)1, 220 d with 120 kW (163 hp) (combined fuel consumption 6.6-6.0 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 175-157 g/km)1, 200 d with 100 kW (136 hp) (combined fuel consumption 6.8-6.6 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 179-175 g/km)1 and 170 d with 75 kW (102 hp) (combined fuel consumption 6.7 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 177 g/km)1.

The entry-level motorisation level 170 d is based on the proven four-cylinder diesel engine OM 622 and can be ordered in combination with front wheel drive and 6-speed manual transmission. The other variants come with 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and rear wheel drive, with all-wheel drive also available as an option. They are based on the particularly low-consumption and low-emission four-cylinder diesel engine OM 654, which is characterised by an integral technology approach featuring the stepped recess combustion process, dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and engine-side exhaust gas aftertreatment. From October 2020, the driving pleasure provided by this efficient vehicle will be further increased thanks to a redesigned rear bumper and underbody trims.

Also available from October 2020: the AIRMATIC air suspension system – a USP in the segment. AIRMATIC not only provides advantages in terms of consumption, but also increases driving comfort on both bumpy rural roads and perfectly flat motorways. Using the DYNAMIC SELECT switch in the centre console, the driver can quickly and easily choose from three different drive programs. In one program, the vehicle is raised by up to 35 millimetres, at a speed of up to 30 km/h. In the “Sport” program, the suspension is lowered by up to 10 millimetres, and in the “Comfort” program the vehicle is returned to the normal height. The damping adjusts the suspension to the respective road conditions in the selected drive program. It is regulated individually for each wheel. This is done rapidly and precisely, using two separate valves for the rebound and compression forces in the dampers, and provides significantly increased driving stability, even with a caravan attached to the trailer coupling. When more dynamic driving conditions prevail from 100 km/h upwards, the vehicle is automatically lowered by 10 millimetres, regardless of the selected drive program, in order to optimise aerodynamic resistance and thus consumption.

Safety first

Excursions and weekend trips are best enjoyed when they come accompanied with a calming sense of safety. With the facelift in 2020, the number of safety and driver assistance systems in the Marco Polo ACTIVITY increases from 10 to 13.

Active Brake Assist is available for the first time. This system detects when there is a risk of collision with a vehicle travelling in front and initially emits a visual and acoustic warning. If the driver responds, the assistance system builds up brake pressure appropriate to the situation. If there is no response, the system actively assists with evasive and braking manoeuvres. In urban traffic, Active Brake Assist even reacts to stationary vehicles or crossing pedestrians.

Another new feature is DISTRONIC. The Active Distance Assist can maintain the distance to the vehicle travelling ahead set by the driver and relieves him/her, for example, when driving in stop/start traffic. The system accelerates the vehicle automatically and brakes it with a maximum of half the vehicle’s braking power in order to maintain a safe distance. If the system recognises that stronger braking is necessary, the driver is visually and acoustically warned, so that he/she – if necessary – can slow down the vehicle.

A digital inside rearview mirror will also be introduced from October 2020. An HDR camera in the rear window transmits the image of what is happening behind the vehicle to the mirror display, ensuring the driver has an unrestricted view even when the trunk is full to the roof with sports equipment and luggage. Using the familiar anti-dazzle switch, the digital inside rearview mirror can be switched from the camera image to the analogue view so that the driver can see into the living area too.

Even more living pleasure

The new Marco Polo ACTIVITY is not only more dynamic, efficient and safe, updates are also added to its interior. For example, digital radio reception (DAB+) is offered with all radio options. Even the standard radio pre-installation can be configured with DAB+ upon request. This means campers can enjoy a clear and interference-free radio reception from the standard three-seater bench seat/berth in the rear or from the roof bed in the pop-up roof, no matter whether they are on the Atlantic coast of France or in the Swabian Alps. The Audio 10 also comes with a Bluetooth® interface with hands-free functionality and for streaming music. The infotainment systems Audio 30 and Audio 40 even feature a 7-inch touchscreen which includes Smartphone Integration via Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

Other enhancements in the interior include new air vents in a sporty turbine look. In conjunction with the new chrome package, the edges of the air vents are given a chrome look. Furthermore, the central dashboard is framed by an element in an attractive piano-lacquer look.

From the exterior, the facelift can be identified by the restyled radiator grille in combination, amongst other things, with painted bumpers. The Mercedes star is centrally positioned in the radiator grille and surrounded by three black grained louvres. The radiator grille is also available with chrome look as an option.

At a glance: the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo family

Since 2017, the Marco Polo family has comprised three models which are now sold globally in over 20 markets:

The Marco Polo ACTIVITY based on the Vito is the entry-level model in the Marco Polo family. It is characterised above all by the diversity of variants with regard to the engine and drive system, as well as maximum variability in the interior. The seating options range from the standard five-seater to a seven-seater. The seats can be moved forward on rails. This allows the loading volume of the trunk to be more than doubled in next to no time. For overnight stays, the roof bed in the pop-up roof or a three-seater bench seat/berth can be used. The Marco Polo ACTIVITY is thus targeted at young families with two or more children that value an active family life, as well as sport enthusiasts with much outdoor equipment who have high transport demands and are looking for as much independence as possible.

Similarly to the Marco Polo ACTIVITY, the Marco Polo HORIZON offers great diversity with various seating configurations and sleeping options for up to five people, but also impresses in terms of design – in particular, thanks to its base vehicle, the V-Class. The large selection of optional design equipment, such as the AMG Line, means that the Marco Polo HORIZON can be adapted to suit all tastes. It speaks to trendy customers who seek a flexible and functional vehicle for short holidays and outdoor activities but who equally don’t want to forego a stylish appearance in their everyday lives.

The Marco Polo, also based on the V-Class, completes the family of compact camper vans and recreational vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. As standard, it offers space for four people and is equipped with a kitchenette and wardrobe in addition to a bench seat/berth and a roof bed. This makes it the ideal companion on longer journeys.

[1] The figures shown were obtained in accordance with the prescribed measuring process. They constitute the NEDC CO2 figures pursuant to Section 2 No. 1 of the implementing regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Fuel consumption values have been calculated on this basis. Further country-specific information on the vehicles offered, including WLTP values can be found on www.mercedes-benz.com

