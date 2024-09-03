Unprecedented capability, outstanding design and advanced technologies: The all-new 2025 Nissan Armada is your fortress to conquer the world

The all-new 2025 Nissan Armada is your fortress to conquer the world

Building on a legacy of capability, the all-new 2025 Nissan Armada undergoes a significant transformation that enhances on-road comfort, ushers in greater levels of craftsmanship, seamlessly incorporates the latest technologies and opens new off-road frontiers with the nameplate’s first PRO-4X grade.

Storming into the world in an explosion of off-road drama, Armada was revealed digitally in collaboration with extreme-sports content creators whose work exemplifies Armada’s adventurous ethos: mountain biker Cam Zink (@camzink), free climber Ashima Shiraishi (@ashimashiraishi) and ultrarunner Matt James (@mattjames919).

Armada builds on the over 70-year legacy of the Nissan Patrol and is closely related to the all-new Patrol revealed today in Abu Dhabi. The vehicles share a history of rigorous testing, unprecedented capability and advanced technology.

Both Armada and Patrol carry the same exacting standards but were fine-tuned to meet the specific needs of their markets. Decades of experience conquering tough terrain and a global approach to development help make Armada and Patrol the undisputable flagships of the Nissan SUV lineup.

The all-new Armada is on sale in late 2024. For comprehensive details on the 2025 Armada, please see the full press kit.

First-ever PRO-4X

The all-new 2025 Armada adds unprecedented off-road capability with its first PRO-4X grade. Featuring all-terrain tires, an increased approach angle, underbody skid plates, an electronic locking differential and Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension1, it helps drivers go farther so they can enjoy more of what they love in the great outdoors.

Armada’s first twin-turbo V6

Armada introduces a new twin-turbo, direct-injected 3.5-liter V6 engine, giving Armada the most standard horsepower among its competitive set (excluding hybrids and EVs). Coupled with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, the engine helps enable an impressive towing capacity of 8,500 pounds2.

Nissan’s most advanced hands-off assistance

The all-new 2025 Armada is the latest Nissan to introduce available ProPILOT Assist 2.13, the company’s most advanced hands-off assistance technology for freeway driving. For added peace of mind, Nissan Safety Shield® 3604 is standard on every Armada grade.

The best-equipped Armada yet

Every journey is more welcoming and more convenient with the introduction of available massaging front seats, available 64-color ambient lighting, available dual 14.3-inch screens with the connectivity of Google built-in5 and a class-exclusive available 12-speaker Klipsch® Premium Audio System. Coupled with a 24% increase in cargo6 space behind the third row, and enhanced first- and third-row legroom, 2025 Armada is more accommodating to family life than ever.

Adventurous design

The all-new 2025 Armada features a new adventure ready design with a strong presence and higher ground clearance. Defined with strong proportions and finely crafted details, 2025 Armada makes a stunning first impression. High-quality elements like an available full-width LED tail light, available 22-inch wheels and optional two-tone roof treatments project a sense of refinement, complementing its tough, robust SUV stance.

For more on the design of the all-new Armada, please see the full story and video.

Nissan’s best complement of camera assistance

Advanced camera technologies help Armada owners virtually see around walls and even through objects. The list of available camera technologies includes 3D Around View® Monitor7, Front Wide View8 and Invisible Hood View9, the latter of which is especially helpful for placing the vehicle’s wheels when off-roading, entering car wash tracks – or just navigating a tight drive-through lane.

On sale by the end of 2024

The 2025 Nissan Armada is offered in five well-equipped grades: SV, SL, PRO-4X, Platinum and Platinum Reserve. All offer a choice between rear-wheel drive and Intelligent 4WD, except PRO-4X, which has standard 4WD. Prices will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Available feature. Lowering and raising action for Access mode can only be performed when vehicle is at a complete stop and parked. Please see Nissan Owner’s Manual for full details and information before using. Up to 8,500 lbs towing for 2025 Nissan Armada. Towing capacity varies by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner’s Manual for additional information. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. Always secure cargo. Consumer activation of NissanConnect Services ProPILOT Assist 2.1 package (“”Package””) required for ProPILOT Assist 2.1 functionality. Package trial period included with new vehicle purchase. Trial period may be subject to change or termination at any time and without notice. After trial period ends, monthly subscription fee required. See www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal for more subscription information. ProPILOT Assist 2.1 cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle and monitor traffic conditions at all times. Hands-off freeway driving is possible when driving in a single lane, on the condition that the driver remains attentive on the road ahead and is prepared to immediately take manual control of the steering wheel when conditions of the road, traffic, and vehicle require it. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information. Feature availability varies by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Consumer activation of NissanConnect Services SELECT package (“Package”) required. Package trial period included with eligible new vehicle purchase or lease. Trial period may be subject to change or termination at any time and without notice. After trial period ends, monthly subscription fee required. Driving is serious business and requires your full attention. Only use features when safe and legal to do so. Never program while driving. GPS mapping may not be detailed in all areas or reflect current road status. Connectivity service required. App subscriptions may be required. Data rates may apply. Subject to third party service availability. Should such service providers terminate or restrict service or features, service or features may be suspended or terminated without notice or with no liability to NISSAN or its partners or agents. Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC. For more information, see www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. Always secure cargo. Heavy loading of the vehicle with cargo, especially on the roof, will affect the handling and stability of the vehicle. Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Front Wide View cannot eliminate blind spot and does not warn of moving objects. Driver should always check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Invisible Hood View cannot eliminate blind spots and does not warn of moving objects. Driver should always check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

SOURCE: Nissan