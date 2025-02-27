Universally popular – the Setra ComfortClass

Höffmann Reisen GmbH from Vechta, Germany and Intertours ME Sarl from Switzerland rely on the high-decker coaches of the Setra ComfortClass

Höffmann Reisen GmbH from Vechta, Germany and Intertours ME Sarl from Switzerland rely on the high-decker coaches of the Setra ComfortClass.

Eleven new coaches for Höffmann Reisen

The northern German company is expanding its fleet with eleven new Setra coaches.One S 511 HD, two S 515 HD and six S 517 HD ComfortClass and two double-decker S 531 DT TopClass buses will be used for tours in the company’s own tourism programme as well as for youth and school trips throughout Europe.

With the handover, the company now has 35 buses in its exclusively Setra fleet. Among other things, all vehicles are equipped with high-quality Voyage Ambassador leather Alcantara seats and have all the latest safety and assistance systems – including Active Drive Assist 2. The system actively helps the driver to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and stay in lane. For Managing Director Hans Höffmann, the new Setra coaches fulfil two essential requirements: “In addition to our premium standards, safety is the highest priority.”

The Lower Saxony family business has been a partner of the Ulm-based premium brand since 2005. In 2026 and 2027, Europe’s largest youth travel provider wants to continue its cooperation with further orders.

Intertours increases its fleet to 15 Setra buses

The swiss bus company Intertours ME Sarl is expanding and renewing its fleet with a Setra double-decker bus and three Setra ComfortClass vehicles – making it 15 buses of the premium brand from Neu-Ulm.. The company from the Swiss canton of Freiburg uses the S 531 DT and the S 516 HD in charter transport. The S 516 HD is equipped with 48 travel seats each with composite fabric combinations and adjustable comfort head restraints.

Founded in 2008, the company has been a customer of the Setra brand since 2009 and offers rental services including company excursions, transportation of pupils or students, and travel for sports clubs, associations and groups. The programme also includes transfers from the airports of Geneva-Cointrin, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg and Zurich-Kloten to holiday destinations in the Swiss and French Alps.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck