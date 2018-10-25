UK engine output down in September but still on track for record year

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “Given September’s drop in output from UK car plants, it’s no surprise to see engine production follow suit. Preparation for tough new emissions tests, model changes and operational restructuring have all played a role, and today’s figures, which also show healthy exports growth, highlight our reliance on global demand for our advanced, low emission powertrains. To ensure this sector continues to break records, maintaining free and frictionless trade is imperative.”

SOURCE: SMMT