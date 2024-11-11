UECC and Daphne Technology join forces to drive advanced emissions monitoring on UECC’s latest vehicle carrier

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has chosen Daphne Technology’s PureMetrics™ emissions monitoring system to enhance its environmental performance, a partnership reflecting both UECC and Daphne’s commitment to sustainability within the maritime industry

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has chosen Daphne Technology’s PureMetrics™ emissions monitoring system to enhance its environmental performance. This partnership reflects both UECC and Daphne’s commitment to sustainability within the maritime industry and aligns with their mutual focus on fugitive emissions and monitoring solutions. PureMetrics™ will deliver real-time emissions data, enabling UECC to exceed regulatory requirements and advance a greener supply chain.

PureMetrics™ is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2025. Installed on Auto Aspire, 2022-built vehicle carrier with a three-engine configuration – one main engine and two auxiliary engines – PureMetrics™ will provide accurate emissions data and support UECC in meeting the automotive industry’s sustainability goals. This precise data will be utilised by UECC in reporting under the European Union Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system while enhancing operational efficiency and reducing emissions in line with regulatory and competitive pressures.

“We are very excited to collaborate with UECC on this project,” said Dr Mario Michan, CEO & Founder of Daphne Technology. “Reducing emissions is essential to minimising the environmental impact of maritime transport, especially under EU ETS regulations. With PureMetrics™, UECC gains precise emissions insights, helping them exceed compliance standards, control costs, and support a sustainable automotive supply chain.”

You cannot manage what you cannot measure,” said Daniel Gent, Energy & Sustainability Manager of UECC. “This project with Daphne Technology will enable UECC to understand exactly where and when emissions occur within our operation. This allows us to move away from archaic emissions reporting and will drive data-led decisions. It is an exciting landmark in our journey to maintain the most sustainable fleet in the European RoRo sector.”

Enhancing Compliance and Operational Efficiency

This partnership positions UECC to better navigate the pressures from automotive manufacturers who are committed to reducing emissions across their supply chain. With PureMetrics™, UECC can establish emissions baselines, make data-driven decisions to optimise vessel performance, enhance existing regulatory over compliance and further its competitive advantage in European ports.

Through this collaboration, UECC and Daphne Technology demonstrate how innovation and sustainability can support the maritime sector’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and achieve greater efficiency.

SOURCE: Daphne Technology