Two market premieres for Porsche at Auto China 2024

The sports car manufacturer Porsche is firmly underscoring its ‘In China, for China’ strategy at the Auto China 2024 show in Beijing with a special China version of the new-generation Taycan, the market premiere of the all-electric Macan, the unveiling of the freestyle skiing star and Olympic champion Eileen Gu as the new Macan ambassador, and an elaborate, artist-designed ‘Cyber Jungle’ show stand that combines the digital and real worlds.

The 18th edition of Auto China runs from 25 April to 5 May. Porsche is using its appearance in the Chinese capital to once again emphasise the enormous importance of the market for the sports car manufacturer. Since entering the market in 2001, Porsche China has developed into a mainstay. With the sales regions of North America, Europe and the overseas and growth markets, China is one of the reasons why Porsche has a very balanced and stable sales structure worldwide.

In 2023, some 79,283 cars were delivered to customers in China. This corresponds to a 25 per cent share of Porsche’s global deliveries in the 2023 financial year. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche, sees further potential: “Electromobility is developing rapidly in China. It’s fascinating to see. With our Chinese version of the new Taycan and our first all-electric Macan, we are pushing forwards here at just the right time. I am certain that we will once again inspire our customers and further expand our position in the luxury BEV vehicle segment.

With its Chinese version of the new Taycan, Porsche is offering a highly attractive entry-level model with market-specific infotainment and connectivity features. Digital solutions developed via the local ecosystem are also among the highlights of the all-electric Macan. Both examples show that Porsche is addressing the individual wishes and needs of the Chinese market in a very targeted manner – and also with the involvement of its own R&D organisation in Shanghai, where German and Chinese developers are working side by side on the future of Porsche, in mixed teams.

Electrification of the model range

Porsche is also systematically driving forward the electrification of its model range in China with the new Taycan and Macan. Together with Audi, Porsche will offer an exclusive charging network for customers of both brands in the future. The aim of the partnership is to offer BEV customers a dedicated and convenient charging experience with as many service points as possible.

Porsche’s in China, for China strategy couldn’t be emphasised any more clearly than at Auto China 2024, and the focus remains firmly on the future, however challenging the current economic environment is. This year – 2024 – is a year of product launches for Porsche, with the new Panamera, Taycan, all-electric Macan and 911 with its hybrid derivatives. With this, the youngest and most attractive product range in the company’s history, the sports car manufacturer is gathering momentum in 2024 that will stand it in good stead for the coming years.

SOURCE: Porsche