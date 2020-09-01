Two days until the online reveal of the Volta Zero full electric commercial vehicle.

The online launch event of the full-electric Volta Zero is only 48 hours away and will be broadcast at 10:00 BST on Thursday 3 September 2020.

The online launch event will bring together a number of Volta Trucks’ speakers and a media, customer, and investor virtual audience. Immediately following the launch event, media guests will be able to participate in two online interview sessions (English and French languages) with Volta Trucks’ Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fowler. Requests to attend either virtual interview session should be sent to press@voltatrucks.com.

The launch event can be viewed on the Volta Trucks website, www.voltatrucks.com. It will also be broadcast at https://www.linkedin.com/events/thelaunchofthevoltazero/

Date: Thursday 3 September 2020

Time: 10:00AM BST (11:00AM CET)

Previewing the launch event, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Rob Fowler, said;

“The launch of the Volta Zero is a huge milestone for the start-up Volta Trucks company and our team. Since confirming the date of the launch of the Volta Zero on Thursday 3 September, we have been inundated with enquiries from potential customers wanting to trial the vehicle, and have also taken orders from those keen to get to the front of the queue and receive the first production vehicles as soon as they are built. This tells me that we are on the right track with the right vehicle, supporting the movement towards zero-emission cities.”

SOURCE: Volta