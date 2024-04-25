Two all-new Mazda EV models revealed at Auto China 2024

Changan Mazda Automobile Corporation Ltd. (Changan Mazda), a Chinese company receiving investment from Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), today, at Auto China 2024, unveiled the all-new electrified vehicle, MAZDA EZ-6, and the MAZDA ARATA, the design concept model of electrified vehicle

Changan Mazda Automobile Corporation Ltd. (Changan Mazda), a Chinese company receiving investment from Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), today, at Auto China 2024,*1 unveiled the all-new electrified vehicle, MAZDA EZ-6, and the MAZDA ARATA, the design concept model of electrified vehicle.



MAZDA EZ-6 (scheduled mass production model – exterior color: Aero Grey Metallic)

The Mazda EZ-6, unveiled today, is the first of a series of new electrified vehicles (new energy vehicles) developed and manufactured by Changan Mazda in cooperation with Mazda and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. (Changan Automobile), and will be launched in China by the end of 2024. In addition, the concept model MAZDA ARATA, unveiled at the same time, is scheduled to be mass-produced as the second new electrified vehicle by the end of 2025 and introduced in the Chinese market. In China, where electrification is rapidly advancing, Mazda will expand its lineup of electrified products so that more customers can choose them.

Masahiro Moro, President & CEO of Mazda, said in the Changan Mazda press conference that took place today: “We are delighted to introduce the all-new new energy vehicle (NEV) developed in alliance with Mazda and Changan Automobile. The Mazda EZ-6 is the latest electrified vehicle that combines Mazda’s strengths with Changan Automobile’s electrified technology. Going forward, Mazda will continue to work with Changan Automobile to turn Mazda’s China business around by introducing its unique products that meet the needs of Chinese customers who prefer advanced vehicles.

The MAZDA EZ-6 is a dedicated electrified model which combines Mazda’s design language, KODO-Soul of Motion, and its signature driving performance which focuses on the Jinba-ittai (car and driver as one) driving feel, with advanced electric vehicle technology and smart technology supplied by Changan Automobile. Two versions of the MAZDA EZ-6 will be available, a battery electric vehicle (BEV) and a plug-in hybrid electrified vehicle (PHEV). Customers in China will be able to select a powertrain that matches their personal lifestyle and preferences.

The MAZDA ARATA is a design concept model for which Mazda took on a challenge to create a new value based on the Mazda philosophy of “Uplifting the Human Spirit.” As a crossover SUV, with a modern design that creates a sleek, elegant impression, it is designed to appeal to the advanced, sophisticated taste of Chinese consumers.

Mazda will continue to pursue the ‘Joy of Driving’ under its core Human Centric value and aim to deliver the ‘Joy of Living’ by creating moving experiences in customers’ daily lives.

MAZDA EZ-6 product summary

Based on the “Authentic Modern” theme, the design of the MAZDA EZ-6 seeks to capture the lively spirit and elegance of Mazda’s “Soul of Motion” design philosophy, expressed through advanced styling appropriate for the electric vehicle age. Overall, the vehicle shows a simple, flowing coupe form.

The MAZDA EZ-6 dynamic performance also reflects Mazda’s commitment to create vehicles that gives the driver a feel of Jimba-ittai, car and driver as one. Its crafted handling and braking enable the car to respond in a linear manner to the driver’s intentions.

The MAZDA EZ-6 features 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear (BEV model); front strut suspension and rear multi-link suspension; and an electric-powered rear spoiler that improves high-speed stability.

Other smart features that improve both safety and convenience include an intelligent drive system that provides support for the driver as well as accident mitigation technology; intelligent parking technology that allows the MAZDA EZ-6 to be controlled by voice, even when the driver is outside the vehicle; and smart cabin technology that can be operated in various ways including voice-control, touch, and gesture control.

The BEV model has an expected driving range of approximately 600 km, while the PHEV model is expected to achieve over 1,000km of driving range on a single tank of fuel.*2

MAZDA EZ-6 specifications

External dimensions ( length x width x height） 4,921mm×1,890mm×1,485mm*3 Tires 245/45R/19 inch Drive RWD Occupants 5

MAZDA ARATA design summary

The designed theme is “SOULFUL + FUTURISTIC x MODERN.” It embodies futuristic and modern forms that evoke the image of a new way of life with new energy vehicles, while fusing the ‘excitement of motion’ pursued by Mazda Design and the sense of life unique to KODO design.

The side view boasts thick doors and a three-dimensional configuration that provides traction to the four tires, creating a powerful, dynamic shape that is typical of KODO design. The ‘cross-wing’ rear combination lamps, with their two wings overlapping each other, are also used to emphasize the new Mazda brand.

Air tunnels are set at the tips of the front end hood, on both sides of the front bumper, and on the inside of the d-pillars, to name a few. The improved aerodynamic characteristics contribute to improved environmental performance, while lending a futuristic sense to the model.

*1 The official name is “2024 (18th) Beijing International Motor Show.”

*2 Range of BEV and PHEV models are provisional values, measured in CLTC mode for BEV and CLTC total mode for PHEV.

*3 Provisional values. May differ from mass production specifications.

SOURCE: Mazda