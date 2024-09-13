Toyota Professional forges ahead with greater product power and dedicated customer service

PROACE MAX offers exceptional breadth of choice with multiple vehicle heights, lengths and conversion/customisation options

PROACE MAX, PROACE and PROACE CITY are all offered with battery electric options, in addition to efficient diesel powertrains

PROACE and PROACE CITY – and their VERSO people carrier versions – benefit from styling, technology and performance updates for 2024

Introduction of Hilux 48V, a mild hybrid version of the legendary pick-up

Toyota Promise provides dedicated service and support, and an unmatched warranty package for LCV customers

With the introduction of the all-new PROACE MAX, the development of the Toyota Professional line-up of light commercial vehicles has reached a significant milestone.

Not only does the new model take Toyota into Europe’s heavy-duty van market for the first time, it also completes a range that gives the brand a presence in all the principal LCV market segments.

PROACE MAX takes its place alongside the updated and restyled PROACE medium-duty van, the compact PROACE CITY and their VERSO people carrier counterparts, all of which adopt a powerful new family design identity.

In addition, the legendary Hilux pick-up gains enhanced performance with the upcoming introduction of the Hilux Hybrid 48V mild hybrid.

Together these models cover a wide range of customer requirements, not just by delivering best-in-class qualities but by also offering battery electric powertrain options across the board. This breadth of choice aligns with Toyota’s multi-path technology strategy which deploys different solutions that can reduce CO2 emissions while offering the affordability, practicality and flexibility that customers need.

Day-to-day running is made easier with the benefit of Toyota connected services, provided as standard on all Toyota Professional models. Using the MyToyota smartphone app, customers and fleet managers can check up-to-the-moment vehicle status information and remotely control functions such as door locking/unlocking and air conditioning. For battery electric versions there are extra functions to help schedule efficient charging and to locate convenient public chargepoints.

Toyota Professional is about much more than the products, however. It includes a commitment to customer-focused service in every aspect, with purpose-designed products and services. These range from specialist sales staff and technicians, finance, insurance and warranty products and a multitude of opportunities for vehicles to be adapted for different uses, from accessories to multiple conversion possibilities.

The powerful product portfolio and the commitment to customer care combine to support Toyota Professional’s growth ambitions. In 2023, Toyota’s European LCV business achieved a new sales record with more than 140,000 units delivered across Europe; and the company intends to further build upon this success by targeting sales of more than 180,000 units and a market share of more than 7% in 2025.

THE TOYOTA PROMISE

The Toyota Promise provides every Toyota Professional customer with a unique package of peace-of-mind benefits linked to their vehicle.

An industry-leading comprehensive warranty package is provided on all vehicles. The battery electric models benefit from eight-year/100,000 km cover, while for diesel models the standard cover is three years/100,000 km.

With Toyota Relax, the warranty on any vehicle can be extended up to maximum 10 years/ 160,000 km. Once the new vehicle warranty period has passed, a further one year/10,000 km warranty is provided each time the vehicle undergoes scheduled servicing at an authorised Toyota workshop.

In the event something goes wrong, Toyota roadside assistance is on hand, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to provide rapid help to get business moving again, or to take the vehicle to the nearest Toyota workshop for repairs.

If their vehicle is off the road for service or maintenance, the customer can access a replacement vehicle, bookable in advance and available for collection at times to suit their business needs – early morning, late evening or on Saturdays (subject to vehicle availability).

Vehicle downtime can also be minimised with the option of Express Service, which sees two technicians allocated to a vehicle, using a workstation dedicated to Light Commercial Vehicles. Potentially this can see routine maintenance tasks being completed twice as quickly.

Toyota offers finance, insurance and leasing/contract hire products tailored to the Toyota Professional range, provided by Toyota Financial Services, Toyota Insurance Services and its pan-European mobility business KINTO.

THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Toyota has produced a new retail concept to showcase its professional line-up and deliver a customer-focused experience. The Toyota Professional Centres are an expression of the reinvigorated Toyota Professional brand, offering expert assistance in both showroom and workshop.

The new centres will be rolled out from next year in existing dealerships, giving a new focus on commercial vehicles with a dedicated display and maintenance area, complemented by a permanent outdoor branded showroom. Sales personnel are undergoing dedicated training to acquire specialist expertise.

From 2025, standalone Toyota Professional Centres will take the LCV commitment and service a step further, introducing new features including service and product promotions, eye-catching outdoor display structures and showcasing of accessories and conversions.

The enhanced experience will also extend to Toyota Professional’s online presence with the website offering a “help me choose” feature to advise customers on the best vehicle and configuration to suit their needs, together with straightforward information about Toyota’s competitive finance and insurance products.

INTRODUCING THE HEAVY-DUTY PROACE MAX

Toyota Professional has proved its competitiveness in the compact and medium-duty van markets over the past few years. Now it’s ready to take the next step with its first heavy-duty van, taking it into the largest and highest-value segment.

The PROACE MAX becomes the largest member of the Toyota Professional line-up. With two wheelbase sizes, three lengths and three height options, it’s offered in several configurations to cover a wide range of load-carrying requirements. In its largest form, it has a best-in-class load volume of 17m3.

Accessing this space is made easy thanks to full-height rear doors and a low threshold. The doors open to 270 degrees – a first for a Toyota van.

The battery electric PROACE MAX has a driving range of up to 420 km (WLTP standard), distance enough for businesses to cover local itineraries without having to recharge every day. Charging to 80% using a 150 kW fast-charging system takes around just 55 minutes. Three diesel powertrains are also available, with manual and automatic transmissions and power outputs to suit different haulage demands.

Around 90% of heavy-duty vans sold in Europe have some form of customisation or are fitted with accessories appropriate for their usage. The PROACE MAX offers a wealth of conversion opportunities. Factory-delivered options include platform and chassis cab versions, tippers and a drop-side model; further special adaptations can be carried out by Toyota-certified converters. The range of accessories is extensive, to enhance load carrying, security, protection for the load space and practicality.

The PROACE MAX introduces a new PROACE family exterior design with a strong, purposeful frontal treatment, a matt black grille and full LED headlights. High grade models adopt a new multimedia system with 10-inch touchscreen and access to cloud-based navigation. An extended range of Toyota Safety Technologies as standard provides peace of mind, protecting the vehicle and its occupants.

The new model is manufactured by Stellantis at its plants in Gliwice, Poland (Battery-electric versions), and Atessa, Italy (diesel versions). Production began in mid-July this year and the vehicle is already available to order in some European markets. Customer deliveries are expected to start in September,

THE 2024 PROACE AND PROACE CITY

The versatile PROACE and PROACE CITY vans and respective VERSO people carriers feature eye-catching styling updates, adopting a family look that connects them visually with their sister PROACE MAX model.

The medium-duty PROACE van’s battery electric powertrain offers a driving range extended by 20 km to up to 350 km. At the same time, it provides cargo capacity to match its performance with up to 6.6m3 and the ability to carry payloads of up to 1,400 kg. In VERSO specification, there is comfortable seating for up to nine people.

The compact PROACE CITY also provides exceptional load space for its class, with a maximum of 4.4 m3 on offer and the strength to take payloads of up to 1,000 kg, depending on the powertrain selected. As with PROACE, the electric model benefits from revisions to its battery, increasing the maximum range by 50 km to 330 km. The van version comfortably accommodates three front-seat passengers while the VERSO has space for up to seven.

The PROACE AND PROACE CITY are also available with a range of diesel powertrains and are produced by Stellantis at its plants in Atessa, Italy and Vigo, Spain.

THE NEW HILUX HYBRID 48V

The Toyota Professional line-up also includes the new Hilux Hybrid 48V, a version of the redoubtable pick-up that uses a 48V hybrid system based on its established 2.8-litre engine.

This delivers improved throttle response and smoother, linear acceleration, in addition to the Hilux’s world-famous durability and reliability. Regenerative braking and a more efficient stop-and-start system making for a more comfortable and efficient drive. Off-road control and stability are aided by the addition of a new Multi-Terrain Select system with settings for a range of different conditions, together with an Auto mode that responds seamlessly to the prevailing conditions

There is no compromise on the Hilux’s payload and towing capacities, which remain exceptional at 1,000 kg and 3,500 kg respectively.

The new Hilux Hybrid 48V will be manufactured at Toyota’s Prospecton factory in Durban, South Africa. Production for European markets will start towards the end of 2024.

SOURCE: Toyota