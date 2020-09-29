Tata Motors launches the Signa 5525.S – India’s first 4×2 prime mover with highest gross combination weight of 55 tonnes

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicles manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Signa 5525.S – India’s highest GCW prime mover (tractor) in 4×2 segment. The Signa 5525.S 4×2’s unmatched 55-tonne GCW offers unique value proposition for customers to maximise profitability. The model is designed with Tata Motors’ Power of 6 philosophy empowering customers with the power of enhanced performance, lower total cost of ownership, higher comfort and convenience; thereby improving the revenue and reduction operating cost at the same time.

The Signa 5525.S 4×2 prime mover is powered by Cummins 6.7-litre engine with a power rating of 250hp and torque rating of 950Nm from 1000-1800rpm, ensuring fatigue-less driving and reduced turnaround time for more trips and higher revenue. The drivetrain is designed with industry-proven G1150 9-speed gearbox, 430mm dia. organic clutch and heavy-duty RA110 rear axle with enhanced pulling power; designed for demanding terrain and multiple application requirements. The Signa 5525.S is equipped with 3 distinct drive modes – Light, Medium and Heavy, coupled with Gear shift Advisor to ensure optimum power and torque selection, based on the load and terrain, and on-drive coaching for right gear selection ensuring high fuel efficiency and the lowest total cost of operations in its segment.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the Signa 5525.S 4×2, Tata Motors continues its mission to be the pioneer in the Indian commercial vehicle industry with the widest range of products, offering its customers the best-in-class solutions to improve their overall profitability through both levers of higher revenue generation and operating cost reduction. Continuing with our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offering to our esteemed customers, we are happy to announce that we are the first manufacturer to offer the 55-tonne GCW on a 4×2 prime mover. Through our Power of 6 philosophy, we will continue to offer best-in-class products and solutions and further strengthen our numero uno position in both the cargo and construck segments. Each of these new vehicles come factory fitted with the Tata Motors’ digital solution for optimal fleet management, the Fleet Edge, to further enhance the productivity of the fleet and improve customer profitability.”

The new model is available with the popular Signa cabin, the country’s highest selling M&HCV cabin offering 3-way mechanically adjustable driving seat, spacious sleeper berth, tilt & telescopic steering system and ample utility space. The Signa 5525.S’ suspended cabin guarantees lower NVH characteristics and provides a comfortable ride even on tough terrains. The powerful air conditioning system coupled with Ambient Air Temperature sensor assures comfortable all-weather driving and lower fuel consumption. The crash-tested cabin, high seating position, bigger daylight opening, rear view mirror, blind spot mirror, solid steel 3-piece bumper make it one of the safest cabins to drive. Moreover, new technology advanced features like Engine Brake and iCGT brake gives greater vehicle control and lowers the maintenance costs. It also comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership.

The Signa 5525.S 4×2 comes with advanced and wide range of fully built solutions offering customers an one-stop solution with multiple advantages like better financing terms, earning from delivery day, nationwide service warranty and higher resale value thereby making overall much better value proposition for customers.

The entire range of Tata Motors M&HCV trucks comes with a best-in-the-industry warranty of 6 years / 6 lakh kilometres. Tata Motors also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service, and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions with each M&HCV.

SOURCE: Tata Motors