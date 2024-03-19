TRP marks 30 years as an industry leader in aftermarket parts

TRP, PACCAR Parts’ private label of aftermarket parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses, celebrates 30 years of success in 2024

TRP, PACCAR Parts’ private label of aftermarket parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses, celebrates 30 years of success in 2024. TRP offers a vast selection of more than 157,000 parts through a global network of 18 parts distribution centers and over 2,300 DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt dealerships and TRP stores.

“Over the last 30 years, the TRP brand has delivered valuable, dependable parts and service our customers rely on every day,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “PACCAR Parts is proud to include the TRP line in our product offerings.”

Based on the desire from customers to have a single point of sale for parts for all brands of trucks and trailers, TRP was established in Europe in 1994. Through the DAF dealers, the brand provided a line of trusted, reliable and proven parts that suited a wide variety of equipment to meet customers’ unique needs. Over the years, the program expanded globally, providing a comprehensive solution for operators and fleets to purchase quality all-makes parts for trucks, trailers and buses.

300 TRP store locations

TRP parts can be ordered at the world-wide Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF dealers, on-line, as well as at the dedicated TRP stores. The TRP store network opened its inaugural store in Poland in 2013. By the end of 2014, there were 18 TRP store locations operating in Europe, Mexico and Latin America. In 2015, the first North American TRP store opened in Kansas City, Missouri. That same year, TRP launched stores in New Zealand and Mauritius. A record 41 new locations opened in 2016, increasing the global footprint to include Ireland, Hungary, Australia and Canada. In recent years, TRP has continued store expansion in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Latin America. There are now more than 300 TRP store locations across 45 countries worldwide.

Excellent parts availability and fast shipping

The distribution of TRP parts takes place from strategically located distribution centers, which provide overnight delivery to the DAF and TRP dealer network. DAF is managing the dealer stocks centrally, to ensure an industry-leading parts availability. To further strengthen the parts supply for DAF dealers and customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Eastern part of France, PACCAR Parts is constructing a new European distribution center in Massbach, Bavaria in Germany, which is planned to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

Continue to grow

“We have the ambition to grow the TRP brand in the coming years”, said Dick Leek, General Manager PACCAR Parts Europe. “While we further expand our product offering and the number of outlets, we will continue the ultra-fast delivery of high-quality parts from renowned suppliers at a competitive price. TRP always has the right solution for every customer.”

SOURCE: DAF