Traton with stable sales in 2024 at 334,200 vehicles, despite a difficult market environment

The Traton Group kept unit sales at a stable level in 2024, despite a difficult market environment

The Traton Group kept unit sales at a stable level in 2024, despite a difficult market environment. According to preliminary data, the four brands Scania, MAN Truck & Bus, International (formerly Navistar), and Volkswagen Truck & Bus sold a total of 334,200 vehicles, a slight year-on-year decline of 1% (338,200).

Traton Group unit sales (Q4/FY 2024 preliminary):

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Delta FY 2024 FY 2023 Delta Traton Group 88,800 88,700 0% 334,200 338,200 -1% of which all-electric vehicles 610 920 -34% 1,740 2,110 -18% – Scania Vehicles & Services 28,100 29,000 -3% 102,100 96,700 6% of which all-electric vehicles 80 60 35% 270 250 8% – MAN Truck & Bus 26,800 31,800 -16% 95,700 116,000 -18% of which all-electric vehicles 350 410 -15% 740 1,090 -32% – International Motors 23,800 20,700 15% 90,600 88,900 2% of which all-electric vehicles 150 390 -61% 610 670 -9% – Volkswagen Truck & Bus 10,100 7,500 36% 45,800 37,200 23% of which all-electric vehicles 20 50 -56% 120 100 22%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded values

Scania sold more vehicles in 2024 than in the previous year. This was mainly due to the continued strong market environment in South America.

The persistently weak market environment in Europe, particularly in Germany, and a model change during the year impacted unit sales of trucks at MAN Truck & Bus. Tighter regulatory requirements for vehicle software systems in the EU27+3 region led to delays in unit sales of buses.

In a declining North American truck market, International (formerly Navistar) recorded a slight year-on-year increase in its unit sales in 2024. This was mainly attributable to the healthy demand for medium-duty trucks. The new powertrain S13, which is based on the 13-liter Common Base Engine (CBE) of the Traton Group, attracted high customer interest throughout the year. After the delayed ramp-up of the new school bus model, bus sales also improved over the year.

Against the backdrop of the positive economic development in Brazil, Volkswagen Truck & Bus saw robust growth in sales of both trucks and buses in 2024.

The Traton Group will publish its 2024 Annual Report on March 10, 2025.

SOURCE: Traton