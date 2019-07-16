TRATON is ready to succeed in meeting the climate targets

TRATON GROUP is entirely committed to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions from commercial vehicles in order to reach the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement.
With the Paris Climate Agreement, the international community has set itself ambitious but necessary goals to limit global warming. The climate agreement foresees climate-neutrality and zero CO2 emissions by 2050. TRATON GROUP and its brands MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus are entirely committed to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions from commercial vehicles in order to reach the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement.
Our brands focus hereby on the interplay of engineering, sustainability and industrial competitiveness. Therefore, we annually invest significant amounts in the research and development of climate-friendly drive technologies and transport systems.
In the long run, the transformation of the mobility and transport system will only be successful when the best and most efficient solutions prevail in a technology-neutral competition. We already offer alternative drives for a multitude of challenges, spanning from clean and efficient gas engines for trucks and buses, hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) to fully electric (BEV) trucks for inner-city deliveries and hybrid electric and fully electric city buses for public transport.
“To succeed in meeting the climate targets we need to both deliver solutions now such as biofuels and hybrids, and think more long term in designing the system and infrastructure needed for electrification.”
Christian Levin, COO TRATON SE
With biofuels and biogas in our product portfolio we have yet another highly efficient alternative, while taking advantage of traditional combustion engine technology, offering a fast CO2 emissions reduction.
In the long run, electrification with battery electric vehicles and other technologies (e.g. fuel cells, H2, e-fuels) will present the most CO2 efficient and effective alternative regarding total cost of ownership (TCO).
The first ever CO2 reduction targets for new heavy-duty vehicles set by the European Union for the years 2025 and 2030 are very ambitious and require a strong effort. At the same time, they can contribute to establish new technologies and transport solutions on the market more quickly.
However, commercial vehicle manufacturers and their customers will not be able to achieve these ambitious targets on their own. It requires a consistent refueling infrastructure for alternative fuels and infrastructure for electrification that is compatible with commercial vehicles throughout Europe, as well as an efficient power grid that can simultaneously supply electric cars and commercial vehicles with green electricity. This is a challenge not only for the industry, but also for politics. “We are facing a tremendous shift in the transport industry, and the industry needs to face this shift in close cooperation with society and politics. We are ready to do our part!”, said Christian Levin.
SOURCE: Traton