TRATON is ready to succeed in meeting the climate targets

With the Paris Climate Agreement, the international community has set itself ambitious but necessary goals to limit global warming. The climate agreement foresees climate-neutrality and zero CO2 emissions by 2050. TRATON GROUP and its brands MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus are entirely committed to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions from commercial vehicles in order to reach the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Our brands focus hereby on the interplay of engineering, sustainability and industrial competitiveness. Therefore, we annually invest significant amounts in the research and development of climate-friendly drive technologies and transport systems.

In the long run, the transformation of the mobility and transport system will only be successful when the best and most efficient solutions prevail in a technology-neutral competition. We already offer alternative drives for a multitude of challenges, spanning from clean and efficient gas engines for trucks and buses, hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) to fully electric (BEV) trucks for inner-city deliveries and hybrid electric and fully electric city buses for public transport.