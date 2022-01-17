TRATON GROUP increases unit sales and incoming orders by more than a third in 2021

The TRATON GROUP brands

Scania increased its unit sales of trucks and buses by 25% to 90,400 (2020: 72,100) vehicles in 2021. Unit sales of trucks rose by 28% to 85,900 (2020: 66,900) vehicles, whereas bus unit sales were down 15% year-on-year at 4,400 (2020: 5,200) vehicles. The prior-year period had been positively impacted by public orders in Sweden. Scania lifted its incoming orders by 26% to 116,800 (2020: 92,900) vehicles in 2021.

Total unit sales at MAN Truck & Bus were up by 15% at 93,700 (2020: 81,700) vehicles. While truck unit sales rose by 14% to 66,800 (2020: 58,700), unit sales of buses were down 13% year-on-year at 4,600 (2020: 5,300) vehicles. Unit sales of MAN TGE vans totaled 22,200 (2020: 17,600) vehicles, an increase of 26%. MAN Truck & Bus’s incoming orders were 69% higher than in the prior-year period at 143,500 (2020: 84,900) vehicles.

Navistar has been consolidated in the TRATON GROUP since July 1, 2021. Navistar reported unit sales of 30,300 vehicles in the period from July to December with 25,100 trucks and 5,200 buses sold. Incoming orders came in at 42,600 vehicles.

Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus increased its unit sales by 55% to 57,400 (2020: 37,000) vehicles in 2021, mainly as a result of the higher demand in Brazil. Truck unit sales grew by 69% to 52,800 (2020: 31,200) vehicles, whereas the bus business declined by 20% to 4,600 (2020: 5,700) vehicles. VWCO lifted its incoming orders by 48% to 57,200 (2020: 38,800) vehicles.