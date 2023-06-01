Traton Group delivers good performance and benefits from stronger focus on strategy execution

With a stronger focus on executing its strategy, the Traton Group is driving the transition to sustainable transportation forward and is successful in its business performance

With a stronger focus on executing its strategy, the Traton Group is driving the transition to sustainable transportation forward and is successful in its business performance. “We deliver added value for our customers, we deliver value for our shareholders, and we continue to deliver on our Traton Way Forward strategy,” Christian Levin, CEO of the Traton Group, said as he addressed the Annual General Meeting of Traton SE taking place today in Munich.

Traton was able to set two important records in fiscal year 2022: for the first time ever, it sold more than 300,000 vehicles and generated over €40 billion in sales revenue. These figures were achieved in a very challenging environment, in a year shaped by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on supply chains, by the consequences of the war in Ukraine, by logistics shortages, and by enormous increases in the prices for raw materials, energy, and bought-in components. Nevertheless, at 5.1% adjusted operating return on sales remained on a level with the previous year (5.2%) and thus within the forecast range of 5.0 to 6.0%. Traton intends for its shareholders to benefit from this good performance. Among other things, the Annual General Meeting is voting to resolve a dividend of €0.70 per share, after €0.50 per share was paid out in fiscal year 2021. This would result in a payout ratio of 30.7% and therefore within the target range.

Traton had raised its outlook for full-year 2023 at the beginning of May following a very good first quarter. Adjusted operating return on sales, which was previously forecast at 6.0 to 7.0%, is now expected to range between 7.0 and 8.0%. Unit sales and sales revenue are expected to increase by 5 to 15% each year-on-year. In his speech to the shareholders, Levin also explained that Traton intends to remain on course for growth in 2023 and beyond: “We are well on our way to achieving our target return of 9% for the Group next year.”

