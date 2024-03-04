Traton: Alexander Vlaskamp’s contract extended by five years

Supervisory boards extend the contract of the Executive Board member of the TRATON GROUP and the Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus until November 2029 ahead of schedule

Alexander Vlaskamp will continue his successful work as Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus and member of the TRATON GROUP’s Executive Board for another five years. The supervisory boards of MAN and TRATON have extended his contract until November 2029 ahead of schedule. Vlaskamp has been in charge of TRATON’s MAN Truck & Bus brand since the end of 2021.

Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE: “Alexander Vlaskamp and his team have done an impressive job in turning MAN around and getting the brand back on track for success. Thanks to Alexander Vlaskamp, MAN has also advanced to become a key driving force in the TRATON GROUP when it comes to the transition to renewable fuels and electrification. MAN’s new electric truck celebrated a very successful market launch. MAN recently established itself as Europe’s market leader for electric city buses. Under the leadership of Alexander Vlaskamp, MAN is a powerful force in the TRATON GROUP. So I look forward to continuing working together to transform transportation.”

Alexander Vlaskamp has been a member of the TRATON GROUP’s Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus SE since the end of November 2021. Vlaskamp’s former roles included working for Scania in Germany and Austria as Director After-Sales (2002 to 2007) and Managing Director (2012 to 2017). Between these positions, he was Managing Director at Scania Polska. He moved to Scania’s headquarters in Sweden in 2017, where he initially assumed responsibility for the global truck business. Later on, he became a member of the Scania Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing.

SOURCE: Traton