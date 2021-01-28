Toyota’s 2020 global sales down 10.5 percent year-on-year

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for December 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to December 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

December 2020

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 915,774 (10.3) 57,365 (-2.5) 14,550 (-19.1) ○ 987,689 (8.9) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 124,417 (11.1) 47,995 (18.4) 4,787 (-2.3) 177,199 (12.6) Market share 32.7 (+0.3) ― ― 46.6 (+1.0) Excl. minivehicles 121,778 (11.1) ― ― ― Market share 49.9 (+1.6) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 791,357 (10.2) 9,370 (-48.8) 9,763 (-25.4) ○ 810,490 (8.2)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Third consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: First increase in two months

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: Third consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Third consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: First increase in two months

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ○ 755,581 (14.4) 110,845 (-1.7) 12,074 (-19.4) ○ 878,500 (11.4) Production inside of Japan 252,698 (6.3) 84,110 (7.4) 10,147 (-10.3) 346,955 (6.0) Production outside of Japan ○ 502,883 (18.9) 26,735 (-22.4) 1,927 (-47.5) ○ 531,545 (15.3)

Toyota

Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 158,825 (2.9) 0 (―) 6,217 (-3.0) 165,042 (2.6)

Toyota

Fourth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Third consecutive month of increase

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to December 2020

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 8,692,168 (-10.5) 693,977 (-17.2) 142,293 (-25.1) 9,528,438 (-11.3) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,504,221 (-6.6) 592,461 (-10.1) 60,056 (-13.9) 2,156,738 (-7.8) Market share 32.7 (+1.7) ― ― 46.9 (+1.9) Excl. minivehicles 1,472,848 (-6.4) ― ― ― Market share 51.1 (+3.2) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 7,187,947 (-11.3) 101,516 (-43.3) 82,237 (-31.5) 7,371,700 (-12.3)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: First decrease in nine years;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years;

Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: First decrease in five years;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years;

Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 7,909,488 (-12.6) 1,173,632 (-20.4) 130,075 (-34.1) 9,213,195 (-14.1) Production inside of Japan 2,922,605 (-14.4) 910,686 (-4.5) 111,193 (-28.6) 3,944,484 (-12.8) Production outside of Japan 4,986,883 (-11.5) 262,946 (-49.5) 18,882 (-54.6) 5,268,711 (-15.0)

Toyota

Worldwide production: First decrease in two years;

Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years;

Production outside of Japan: Third consecutive year of decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide production: First decrease in five years;

Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years;

Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,747,827 (-16.9) 0 (―) 46,494 (-43.6) 1,794,321 (-17.9)

Toyota

First decrease in four years

Consolidated

First decrease in four years

