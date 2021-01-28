Toyota’s 2020 global sales down 10.5 percent year-on-year

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for December 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to December 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
December 2020
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|○
|915,774(10.3)
|57,365(-2.5)
|14,550(-19.1)
|○
|987,689(8.9)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|124,417(11.1)
|47,995(18.4)
|4,787(-2.3)
|177,199(12.6)
|Market share
|32.7(+0.3)
|―
|―
|46.6(+1.0)
|Excl. minivehicles
|121,778(11.1)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|49.9(+1.6)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|○
|791,357(10.2)
|9,370(-48.8)
|9,763(-25.4)
|○
|810,490(8.2)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Third consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in two months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Third consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Third consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in two months
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|○
|755,581(14.4)
|110,845(-1.7)
|12,074(-19.4)
|○
|878,500(11.4)
|Production inside of Japan
|252,698(6.3)
|84,110(7.4)
|10,147(-10.3)
|346,955(6.0)
|Production outside of Japan
|○
|502,883(18.9)
|26,735(-22.4)
|1,927(-47.5)
|○
|531,545(15.3)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|158,825(2.9)
|0(―)
|6,217(-3.0)
|165,042(2.6)
Toyota
Fourth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Third consecutive month of increase
Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to December 2020
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|8,692,168(-10.5)
|693,977(-17.2)
|142,293(-25.1)
|9,528,438(-11.3)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|1,504,221(-6.6)
|592,461(-10.1)
|60,056(-13.9)
|2,156,738(-7.8)
|Market share
|32.7(+1.7)
|―
|―
|46.9(+1.9)
|Excl. minivehicles
|1,472,848(-6.4)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|51.1(+3.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|7,187,947(-11.3)
|101,516(-43.3)
|82,237(-31.5)
|7,371,700(-12.3)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First decrease in nine years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First decrease in five years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|7,909,488(-12.6)
|1,173,632(-20.4)
|130,075(-34.1)
|9,213,195(-14.1)
|Production inside of Japan
|2,922,605(-14.4)
|910,686(-4.5)
|111,193(-28.6)
|3,944,484(-12.8)
|Production outside of Japan
|4,986,883(-11.5)
|262,946(-49.5)
|18,882(-54.6)
|5,268,711(-15.0)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First decrease in two years;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years;
Production outside of Japan: Third consecutive year of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First decrease in five years;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|1,747,827(-16.9)
|0(―)
|46,494(-43.6)
|1,794,321(-17.9)
Toyota
First decrease in four years
Consolidated
First decrease in four years
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Toyota