Toyota wins 2022 car design award for concept vehicles with Compact Cruiser EV

Toyota’s concept car Compact Cruiser EV has won the prestigious 2022 Car Design Award.

Created by the team based at Toyota ED2 (ED Square) in Nice, the Compact Cruiser EV was first unveiled in December last year at the Mega Web in Tokyo.

‘Our research into electric vehicles has been ongoing for more than 30 years, and we’ve come a long way’ said Toyota Design Senior General Manager Simon Humphries. ‘After an initial phase of contact with electric vehicles, people will want zero-emission cars that speak about them and express their lifestyle. And the Compact Cruiser EV is a perfect example of that trend.’

Building on Toyota’s strong off-road heritage, the Compact Cruiser EV is designed to enhance the lifestyles of its target customers – young, professional urban dwellers who enjoy active outdoor leisure interests – with a uniquely engaging, go-anywhere, all-wheel drive EV experience.

Its rugged and tough exterior borrows a number of styling cues from the legendary first-generation Land Cruiser including an iconic off-road silhouette and simple, strong body sections.

The Car Design Award for Concept Vehicles was presented to Toyota during a ceremony held at the ADI Design Museum in Milan during the annual Milano Design Week and world-renown Salone del Mobile – the Milan Furniture Fair.

Established in 1984 by Fulvio Cinti, founder and editor-in-chief of Auto&Design magazine for over 30 years, the Car Design Award is divided into three categories: Production Vehicles, Concept Vehicles, and Brand Design language and Overall Consistency.

Winners of the Car Design Award are selected by an international jury of 11 experts representative of some of the most prestigious automotive magazines in the world.

‘As jury president, I can comment that this year Toyota Design was among the finalists in all the award categories’ said Silva Baruffaldi, President of the Award Jury and Editor of Auto&Design. ‘For the Brand Design Language, with the Aygo Cross for Production Cars and of course the Compact Cruiser EV, winner in the Concept Cars category.’

‘As the Car Design Award is not assigned to a car but to the design team author of the project’ continued Baruffaldi, ‘this year’s edition marks a great recognition for Toyota global design.’

SOURCE: Toyota