Toyota to supply its fuel cell modules to European truck company Hyliko

French start-up Hyliko to integrate Toyota fuel cell modules into heavy-duty truck

French start-up Hyliko plans to integrate Toyota’s 2nd generation hydrogen fuel cell modules into heavy-duty trucks for their zero-emission fleet offering. This latest cooperation into the truck sector further expands Toyota’s portfolio of partnerships where it provides its fuel cell technology for hydrogen solutions across diverse sectors including trains, buses, generators and various marine applications.

TME’s Fuel Cell Business is looking to further expand into the wider commercial vehicle sector as a means to accelerate the growth of zero emissions hydrogen mobility. Specifically, it sees great promise in trucks, which are responsible for 77% of all freight transported on European roads. While the lower mass of hydrogen systems allows for heavier payload, the fast refuelling of hydrogen is also essential for heavy commercial transport with high utilisation. Commercial trucks usage patterns and their demand for larger volumes of hydrogen position them as key contributors in developing sustainable infrastructures. Globally, Toyota is already working with multiple truck partners to integrate fuel cell technology in heavy-duty transport. The ZANZEFF “Shore to Store” project in US, which started back in 2019, recently proved that fuel cell electric trucks can match diesel performance and provide a zero-emissions alternative ready for commercial deployment.

The partnership with Hyliko also marks another step towards TME’s vision for hydrogen ecosystems in Europe, stimulating both supply and demand to expand into viable business models. As hydrogen energy is a key pillar of Europe’s energy strategy, TME is prioritising the expansion of different types of fuel cell applications within hydrogen ecosystems to support their growth. TME’s partnership strategy aims to develop synergies between the different business sectors and supports communities that want to further expand into fully fledged hydrogen corridors.

We are delighted to announce an agreement with Hyliko for the supply of our fuel cell modules. Hyliko is a dynamic start-up with a broad vision on hydrogen, as they plan to offer all the main components of an eco-cluster: a fuel cell truck, the supply of green hydrogen and a leasing and maintenance scheme. Having such a holistic and long-term view on the growth of a viable hydrogen ecosystem is necessary for business sustainability and to reassure investors. Together with partners like Hyliko, we will continue stimulating eco-clusters around Europe towards a larger hydrogen society, as one of the main building blocks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 Thiebault Paquet, Vice President Toyota Motor Europe R&D2 and Head of Fuel Cell Business

Hyliko will offer two models of fuel cell trucks: a 44t tractor and a 26t straight truck (available in 6×2 and 6×4 variants). Each of these vehicles will be equipped with two Toyota fuel cell modules. As part of its truck leasing offering, Hyliko plans to introduce its own green hydrogen infrastructure, including fuel production, storage and distribution.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Toyota who will equip our first vehicles with its hydrogen technology. Renowned for their reliability and performance levels, Toyota fuel cell modules are key components in the design and construction of our new hydrogen trucks. Over and above our desire to develop clean, efficient vehicles for road freight transport, we are pursuing efforts to roll out the key components of our offer which includes leasing and maintenance of hydrogen trucks, and the supply of hydrogen fuel). We are keen on unveiling our new fuel cell truck in the near future to help achieve the decarbonisation goals of road freight transport, which is a key sector of our economy Ovarith Troeung, CEO of Hyliko

