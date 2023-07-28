Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for the first half of 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
For January to June 2023
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|4,937,634(5.1)
|415,609(15.1)
|66,598(-14.2)
|5,419,841(5.5)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|878,215(33.2)
|312,598(15.9)
|19,618(-21.3)
|1,210,431(26.9)
|Market share
|35.8(4.2)
|―
|―
|49.4(3.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
|861,165(33.9)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|55.0(5.0)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|4,059,419(0.5)
|103,011(12.7)
|46,980(-10.9)
|4,209,410(0.6)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|◎
|4,893,771
(12.1)
|649,217
(-0.5)
|84,449
(-1.3)
|◎
|5,627,437
(10.3)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,642,663
(29.2)
|396,485
(-3.0)
|63,079
(-0.6)
|2,102,227
(20.6)
|Production outside of Japan
|◎
|3,251,108
(5.1)
|252,732
(3.6)
|21,370
(-3.1)
|◎
|3,525,210
(4.9)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive year of increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|879,170
(8.5)
|0
(―)
|30,992
(-5.5)
|910,162
(7.9)
Toyota
First increase in 2 years
Consolidated
First increase in 2 years
Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales. Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan. Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan. Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production. Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan. Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan. Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports. Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
June 2023
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|○
|898,947
(10.0)
|57,571
(-2.0)
|12,283
(-6.5)
|○
|968,801
(9.0)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|142,038
(51.1)
|42,161
(1.4)
|3,723
(16.6)
|187,922
(35.4)
|Market share
|36.1
(7.5)
|―
|―
|47.8
(5.5)
|Excl. minivehicles
|139,421
(53.4)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|53.6
(7.7)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|○
|756,909
(4.6)
|15,410
(-10.2)
|8,560
(-14.0)
|○
|780,879
(4.1)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|◎
|914,352
(14.8)
|86,509
(-23.7)
|14,081
(-10.2)
|○
|1,014,942
(9.7)
|Production inside of Japan
|312,865
(51.6)
|45,829
(-32.5)
|10,563
(-3.4)
|369,257
(29.5)
|Production outside of Japan
|○
|601,487
(1.9)
|40,680
(-10.6)
|3,518
(-26.0)
|○
|645,685
(0.8)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|188,237
(46.1)
|0
(―)
|5,671
(9.6)
|193,908
(44.7)
Toyota
2 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
2 consecutive months of YoY increase
Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales. Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan. Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan. Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production. Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan. Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan. Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports. Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
SOURCE: Toyota