Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for the first half of 2023

In the first half of 2023, sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of the impact of semiconductor shortages and the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year, in addition to the impact of semiconductor shortages trending towards recovery

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

For January to June 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 4,937,634(5.1) 415,609(15.1) 66,598(-14.2) 5,419,841(5.5) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 878,215(33.2) 312,598(15.9) 19,618(-21.3) 1,210,431(26.9) Market share 35.8(4.2) ― ― 49.4(3.7) Excl. minivehicles 861,165(33.9) ― ― ― Market share 55.0(5.0) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 4,059,419(0.5) 103,011(12.7) 46,980(-10.9) 4,209,410(0.6)

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ◎ 4,893,771 (12.1) 649,217 (-0.5) 84,449 (-1.3) ◎ 5,627,437 (10.3) Production inside of Japan 1,642,663 (29.2) 396,485 (-3.0) 63,079 (-0.6) 2,102,227 (20.6) Production outside of Japan ◎ 3,251,108 (5.1) 252,732 (3.6) 21,370 (-3.1) ◎ 3,525,210 (4.9)

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 879,170 (8.5) 0 (―) 30,992 (-5.5) 910,162 (7.9)

Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales. Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan. Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan. Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production. Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan. Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan. Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports. Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

June 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 898,947 (10.0) 57,571 (-2.0) 12,283 (-6.5) ○ 968,801 (9.0) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 142,038 (51.1) 42,161 (1.4) 3,723 (16.6) 187,922 (35.4) Market share 36.1 (7.5) ― ― 47.8 (5.5) Excl. minivehicles 139,421 (53.4) ― ― ― Market share 53.6 (7.7) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 756,909 (4.6) 15,410 (-10.2) 8,560 (-14.0) ○ 780,879 (4.1)

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ◎ 914,352 (14.8) 86,509 (-23.7) 14,081 (-10.2) ○ 1,014,942 (9.7) Production inside of Japan 312,865 (51.6) 45,829 (-32.5) 10,563 (-3.4) 369,257 (29.5) Production outside of Japan ○ 601,487 (1.9) 40,680 (-10.6) 3,518 (-26.0) ○ 645,685 (0.8)

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 188,237 (46.1) 0 (―) 5,671 (9.6) 193,908 (44.7)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

