Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for July 2022

In July, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to the impact from the global spread of COVID-19, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2022

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales797,179(-7.2)63,502(5.6)12,076(-1.0)872,757(-6.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles104,431(-25.3)47,137(-5.7)3,179(-33.9)154,747(-20.5)
Market share29.9(-7.1)44.3(-7.3)
Excl. minivehicles100,980(-26.2)
Market share47.1(-8.2)
Sales outside of Japan692,748(-3.6)16,365(60.6)8,897(20.4)718,010(-2.5)

Toyota:
Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months

Consolidated:
Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2months

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production706,547(-8.6)113,627(3.0)15,018(11.5)835,192(-6.9)
Production inside of Japan221,817(-28.2)70,313(-14.4)10,840(-3.9)302,970(-24.7)
Production outside of Japan484,730(4.5)43,314(53.6)4,178(91.0)532,222(7.7)

Toyota:
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase

Consolidated:
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports158,308(-22.1)0(―)5,744(-0.2)164,052(-21.5)

Toyota:
5th consecutive month of YoY decrease

Consolidated:
5th consecutive month of YoY decrease

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

For January to July 2022

Sales Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales5,496,199(-6.3)424,637(-5.0)89,732(2.1)6,010,568(-6.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles763,965(-20.1)316,835(-14.2)28,120(-19.5)1,108,920(-18.4)
Market share31.3(-2.3)45.5(-2.3)
Excl. minivehicles743,989(-20.3)
Market share49.6(-3.2)
Sales outside of Japan4,732,234(-3.6)107,802(38.3)61,612(16.5)4,901,648(-2.7)

Production Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production5,068,264(-4.2)766,352(-5.3)100,488(7.4)5,935,104(-4.2)
Production inside of Japan1,493,476(-20.0)478,974(-17.2)74,304(-3.0)2,046,754(-18.9)
Production outside of Japan3,574,788(4.5)287,378(24.4)26,184(54.4)3,888,350(5.9)

Exports Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports968,845(-15.0)0(―)38,542(-0.2)1,007,387(-14.5)

