Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for July 2022

In July, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to the impact from the global spread of COVID-19, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2022

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 797,179(-7.2) 63,502(5.6) 12,076(-1.0) 872,757(-6.2) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 104,431(-25.3) 47,137(-5.7) 3,179(-33.9) 154,747(-20.5) Market share 29.9(-7.1) ― ― 44.3(-7.3) Excl. minivehicles 100,980(-26.2) ― ― ― Market share 47.1(-8.2) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 692,748(-3.6) 16,365(60.6) 8,897(20.4) 718,010(-2.5)

Toyota:

Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months

Consolidated:

Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2months

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 706,547(-8.6) 113,627(3.0) 15,018(11.5) 835,192(-6.9) Production inside of Japan 221,817(-28.2) 70,313(-14.4) 10,840(-3.9) 302,970(-24.7) Production outside of Japan ○ 484,730(4.5) 43,314(53.6) 4,178(91.0) ○ 532,222(7.7)

Toyota:

Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase

Consolidated:

Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;

Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 158,308(-22.1) 0(―) 5,744(-0.2) 164,052(-21.5)

Toyota:

5th consecutive month of YoY decrease

Consolidated:

5th consecutive month of YoY decrease

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

For January to July 2022

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 5,496,199(-6.3) 424,637(-5.0) 89,732(2.1) 6,010,568(-6.1) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 763,965(-20.1) 316,835(-14.2) 28,120(-19.5) 1,108,920(-18.4) Market share 31.3(-2.3) ― ― 45.5(-2.3) Excl. minivehicles 743,989(-20.3) ― ― ― Market share 49.6(-3.2) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 4,732,234(-3.6) 107,802(38.3) 61,612(16.5) 4,901,648(-2.7)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 5,068,264(-4.2) 766,352(-5.3) 100,488(7.4) 5,935,104(-4.2) Production inside of Japan 1,493,476(-20.0) 478,974(-17.2) 74,304(-3.0) 2,046,754(-18.9) Production outside of Japan 3,574,788(4.5) 287,378(24.4) 26,184(54.4) 3,888,350(5.9)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 968,845(-15.0) 0(―) 38,542(-0.2) 1,007,387(-14.5)

SOURCE: Toyota