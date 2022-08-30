Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for July 2022

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
July 2022
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|797,179(-7.2)
|63,502(5.6)
|12,076(-1.0)
|872,757(-6.2)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|104,431(-25.3)
|47,137(-5.7)
|3,179(-33.9)
|154,747(-20.5)
|Market share
|29.9(-7.1)
|―
|―
|44.3(-7.3)
|Excl. minivehicles
|100,980(-26.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|47.1(-8.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|692,748(-3.6)
|16,365(60.6)
|8,897(20.4)
|718,010(-2.5)
Toyota:
Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months
Consolidated:
Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2months
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|706,547(-8.6)
|113,627(3.0)
|15,018(11.5)
|835,192(-6.9)
|Production inside of Japan
|221,817(-28.2)
|70,313(-14.4)
|10,840(-3.9)
|302,970(-24.7)
|Production outside of Japan
|○
|484,730(4.5)
|43,314(53.6)
|4,178(91.0)
|○
|532,222(7.7)
Toyota:
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase
Consolidated:
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|158,308(-22.1)
|0(―)
|5,744(-0.2)
|164,052(-21.5)
Toyota:
5th consecutive month of YoY decrease
Consolidated:
5th consecutive month of YoY decrease
Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
For January to July 2022
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|5,496,199(-6.3)
|424,637(-5.0)
|89,732(2.1)
|6,010,568(-6.1)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|763,965(-20.1)
|316,835(-14.2)
|28,120(-19.5)
|1,108,920(-18.4)
|Market share
|31.3(-2.3)
|―
|―
|45.5(-2.3)
|Excl. minivehicles
|743,989(-20.3)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|49.6(-3.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|4,732,234(-3.6)
|107,802(38.3)
|61,612(16.5)
|4,901,648(-2.7)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|5,068,264(-4.2)
|766,352(-5.3)
|100,488(7.4)
|5,935,104(-4.2)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,493,476(-20.0)
|478,974(-17.2)
|74,304(-3.0)
|2,046,754(-18.9)
|Production outside of Japan
|3,574,788(4.5)
|287,378(24.4)
|26,184(54.4)
|3,888,350(5.9)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|968,845(-15.0)
|0(―)
|38,542(-0.2)
|1,007,387(-14.5)
Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
SOURCE: Toyota