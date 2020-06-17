Toyota: Respect for People

At Toyota, we are committed to making the workplace, marketplace, society and the world a better place. We have all recently witnessed heartbreaking, disturbing and challenging events, emanating from the USA, but with global significance, reach and reaction from international communities – including Europe.

These events may be difficult for many of us to process and our thoughts are with all those directly affected and their families and friends.

During this turbulent time the world is facing, we are committed to focusing on how we act as a company. Respect for People is and will remain our North Star. We stand behind our commitment to diversity and inclusion – in all its dimensions of gender, race, sexual orientation and religion.

SOURCE: Toyota