Toyota releases 2024 North American Environmental Sustainability Report

Highlights key progress in four priority areas

Toyota Motor North America announced the publication of its 2024 North American Environmental Sustainability Report (the “Report”), an annual report highlighting company initiatives across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Building on Toyota’s foundational principle of continuous improvement, Toyota aims to achieve our environmental sustainability goals – not just becoming carbon neutral – but also the continued collaboration, cooperation, and data management activities as they become standardized for all team members,” said Kevin Butt, regional environmental sustainability director, Toyota Motor North America. “I’m confident Toyota will be successful, and we look forward to seeing additional growth as we come to further understand the impacts of sustainability.”

The Report outlines Toyota’s environmental strategy, highlights progress toward contributions to the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and details the company’s advancements in its four priority areas—Carbon, Water, Circular Economy (previously called “Materials” in prior reports), and Biodiversity. The Report also presents data in an organized environmental metrics table and includes a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) context index with disclosures aligned with GRI standards.

Highlights found in this year’s Report include:

Carbon

77% of Toyota and Lexus models available for purchase or lease in North America now have an electrified option, and more are on the way. Explore Toyota’s electrified lineup here.

14% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 (operations-related) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions vs. FY2019.

As of FY2024, 74 dealers were active in our Dealer Environmental Excellence Program (D.E.E.P.), a program to help dealers improve their environmental performance. Participating dealers have reduced their use of electricity from non-renewable sources by 20%.

Water

Achieved a 6.8% decrease in the current year for the number of gallons of water withdrawn per vehicle manufactured when compared to FY2021.

Focusing on water stewardship as a socially equitable, environmentally sustainable, and economically beneficial method to achieve through site and watershed-based actions.

Circular Economy (previously “Materials”)

93% of all waste was recycled, reused or repurposed in 2023.

Achieved an added 9% reduction of single-use packaging materials in FY2024 for a total of 22% reduction when compared to FY2018.

See our story, Toyota’s Evolving Approach to Saving Water, for examples of how Toyota reduces, reuses, and recycles.

Biodiversity

An added 4,094.5 acres of pollinator habitat were developed in FY2024 through collaboration with Pollinator Partnership (P2) and National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), bringing the total to 14,432.4 acres (more than halfway to our goal of 26,000 acres). For more information, see our story on Toyota’s Blossoming Commitment: Nurturing Biodiversity through Bees and Butterflies.

Conservation programs at 16 of our sites, including nine assembly and engine plants, have achieved Conservation Certification, which is Wildlife Habitat Council’s® (WHC) voluntary certification standard designed for broad-based biodiversity enhancement and conservation education activities on corporate landholdings. For more on our work with WHC, see our story on the Indicator Species Project.

To stay informed about the progress of ongoing projects and for real-time updates or feature stories, visit Toyota’s Environment Sustainability website. The site offers a comprehensive view of agreements, announcements, and initiatives, highlighting the dynamic nature of Toyota’s environmental sustainability journey.

SOURCE: Toyota