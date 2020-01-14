Toyota Releases 2019 North American environmental report

Toyota is committed to supporting and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable society. To achieve that goal, the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 was developed to address major environmental issues facing the global community, such as climate change, water scarcity, resource depletion and habitat loss.

Based on materiality analysis, Toyota has identified six major challenges, and has set goals for each of the challenges that guide our efforts. The first three challenges focus on carbon and call for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from new vehicles to near zero, and making operations and supply chain activities carbon free. The fourth challenge addresses water availability and quality, while the fifth and sixth challenges seek to move closer to contributing to a recycling-based society and protecting nature.

Progress on each of those goals is outlined in the 2019 North American Environmental Report. Some of the highlights from 2019 include the first phase of a California’s Zero-and-Near-Zero Emission Freight Facilities Project (ZANZEFF) that will reduce GHG emissions by 500 tons, the recycling of over half a billion gallons of water at manufacturing facilities and a 93% recycling, reuse or composting rate of waste at all North American facilities.

“Our actions today are setting a foundation for the future. Achieving Challenge 2050 will not be easy, but with the help of team members, suppliers and other partners, we are already reducing our impacts and creating positive change,” said Toyota Motor North America Director of Environmental Sustainability, Kevin Butt.

SOURCE: Toyota