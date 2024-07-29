Toyota recognises its best European retailers for delivering exceptional customer experience

Ichiban in Japanese means ‘number one’. It is also a name given to the prestigious award which Toyota Motor Europe (TME) awards every year to a few retailers that excel in delivering exceptional value to customer

Ichiban in Japanese means ‘number one’. It is also a name given to the prestigious award which Toyota Motor Europe (TME) awards every year to a few retailers that excel in delivering exceptional value to customer.

Every year more than 2,500 compete for a chance to be named the Best Retailer in Town. This year, 46 retailers from 35 countries have been honoured for their commitment Customer First mindset. Five of them also received a special Going Beyond Award, that celebrates their approach to sustainability, delivering excellence in mobility and contribution to society.

I am delighted to congratulate the 46 winners of the Ichiban Award, who have demonstrated their excellence in customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation. They are the true ambassadors of Toyota’s vision of providing mobility for all, and they have gone above and beyond to meet the diverse needs and expectations of our customers. They are the reason why Toyota has achieved a record sales performance in Europe, and I am proud to celebrate their achievements today. Attending the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, we are inspired by the spirit of excellence, teamwork, and respect that these retailers embody. They are the best of the best, and they are our Ichiban. Yoshihiro Nakata, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

As a worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, Toyota organised the Ichiban Summit – one of its most important annual events – within the environment of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The invited retailers had the opportunity to experience Paris, which is transformed for the Games, and take part in the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

We, as car companies, sometimes forget that our job is not just to help customers conquer physical mobility but to challenge ourselves to deliver mobility of the mind, of information, and of the heart. Simply put, we need to connect our customers in new ways that bring the most value to society. The dealers we honour at this year’s Ichiban ceremony understand this deeply and represent the true spirit of Toyota in our effort to bring happiness to all. Dr Gill Pratt, Chief Scientist of Toyota Motor Corporation and CEO of Toyota Research Institute

Going Beyond Award winners

Going Beyond Award Country Winner Front line for Tomorrow Latvia Wess Motors Berģi Customer Excellence Turkey Toyota Plaza Aktoy Employer of Choice Sweden Lindströms Bil, Falköping Contribution to Society Israel Oded Reichman Ltd’ Service Mobility Provider Italy A. Corvi S.r.l.

ICHIBAN winners

Country Winner Austria Keusch GmbH Bosnia and Herzegovina Bunjo d.o.o. Sarajevo Croatia Futura Auto Varaždin Serbia Tago Car Novi Sad Slovenia Toyota Center Ljubljana Bulgaria ТМ АУТО Toyota София Запад Estonia Elke Rakvere Latvia Wess Motors Berģi Lithuania Solorina Belgium Toyota Vernaillen & C° Azerbaijan Toyota Center Ganja LLC Hungary Balla Euro Kft. Czech Republic Dolák s.r.o, Příbram Slovakia Autoklub a. s. Denmark Bil & Co. A/S, Kolding Finland Saimaan Auto-Arita Oy, Lappeenranta France GCA Le Mans France Central Parc Auto Montluçon MONTLUÇON France STA 78 La Verriere Germany Autowelt GmbH Germany Autohaus Peene GmbH Germany Rüdinger Automobile Greece ΟΥΣΤΡΙΑΣ Α.Ε. Ireland Dermot Hughes Cars Israel Oded Reichman Ltd’ Italy A. Corvi S.r.l. Italy Fuji Auto S.r.l. Italy AD Motors S.p.A. Kazakhstan Toyota Center Kostanay Netherlands Toyota Van Ekris in Mijdrecht Norway Bøgh Hafsø Bilforretning AS Poland Toyota Dobrygowski Wrocław Długołęka Poland Toyota Auto Park Białystok Poland Toyota Kamiński Konin Portugal Caetano Auto Porto Romania Profi Auto Spain Nimo Gordillo Automoviles Spain Hybrid Cars Spain Aura Motor Sweden Lindströms Bil, Falköping Turkey Toyota Plaza Aktoy Turkey Toyota Plaza Toyan United Kingdom Vantage Toyota (Scarborough) United Kingdom Vantage Toyota (York) United Kingdom Vantage Toyota (Preston) Ukraine Тойота Центр Київ ВІДІ Автострада

SOURCE: Toyota