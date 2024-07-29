Toyota recognises its best European retailers for delivering exceptional customer experience

Ichiban in Japanese means ‘number one’. It is also a name given to the prestigious award which Toyota Motor Europe (TME) awards every year to a few retailers that excel in delivering exceptional value to customer.
Every year more than 2,500 compete for a chance to be named the Best Retailer in Town. This year, 46 retailers from 35 countries have been honoured for their commitment Customer First mindset. Five of them also received a special Going Beyond Award, that celebrates their approach to sustainability, delivering excellence in mobility and contribution to society.
I am delighted to congratulate the 46 winners of the Ichiban Award, who have demonstrated their excellence in customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation. They are the true ambassadors of Toyota’s vision of providing mobility for all, and they have gone above and beyond to meet the diverse needs and expectations of our customers. They are the reason why Toyota has achieved a record sales performance in Europe, and I am proud to celebrate their achievements today. Attending the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, we are inspired by the spirit of excellence, teamwork, and respect that these retailers embody. They are the best of the best, and they are our Ichiban.
Yoshihiro Nakata, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe
As a worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, Toyota organised the Ichiban Summit – one of its most important annual events – within the environment of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The invited retailers had the opportunity to experience Paris, which is transformed for the Games, and take part in the Opening Ceremony of the Games.
We, as car companies, sometimes forget that our job is not just to help customers conquer physical mobility but to challenge ourselves to deliver mobility of the mind, of information, and of the heart. Simply put, we need to connect our customers in new ways that bring the most value to society. The dealers we honour at this year’s Ichiban ceremony understand this deeply and represent the true spirit of Toyota in our effort to bring happiness to all.
Dr Gill Pratt, Chief Scientist of Toyota Motor Corporation and CEO of Toyota Research Institute
Going Beyond Award winners
|Going Beyond Award
|Country
|Winner
|Front line for Tomorrow
|Latvia
|Wess Motors Berģi
|Customer Excellence
|Turkey
|Toyota Plaza Aktoy
|Employer of Choice
|Sweden
|Lindströms Bil, Falköping
|Contribution to Society
|Israel
|Oded Reichman Ltd’
|Service Mobility Provider
|Italy
|A. Corvi S.r.l.
ICHIBAN winners
|Country
|Winner
|Austria
|Keusch GmbH
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Bunjo d.o.o. Sarajevo
|Croatia
|Futura Auto Varaždin
|Serbia
|Tago Car Novi Sad
|Slovenia
|Toyota Center Ljubljana
|Bulgaria
|ТМ АУТО Toyota София Запад
|Estonia
|Elke Rakvere
|Latvia
|Wess Motors Berģi
|Lithuania
|Solorina
|Belgium
|Toyota Vernaillen & C°
|Azerbaijan
|Toyota Center Ganja LLC
|Hungary
|Balla Euro Kft.
|Czech Republic
|Dolák s.r.o, Příbram
|Slovakia
|Autoklub a. s.
|Denmark
|Bil & Co. A/S, Kolding
|Finland
|Saimaan Auto-Arita Oy, Lappeenranta
|France
|GCA Le Mans
|France
|Central Parc Auto Montluçon MONTLUÇON
|France
|STA 78 La Verriere
|Germany
|Autowelt GmbH
|Germany
|Autohaus Peene GmbH
|Germany
|Rüdinger Automobile
|Greece
|ΟΥΣΤΡΙΑΣ Α.Ε.
|Ireland
|Dermot Hughes Cars
|Israel
|Oded Reichman Ltd’
|Italy
|A. Corvi S.r.l.
|Italy
|Fuji Auto S.r.l.
|Italy
|AD Motors S.p.A.
|Kazakhstan
|Toyota Center Kostanay
|Netherlands
|Toyota Van Ekris in Mijdrecht
|Norway
|Bøgh Hafsø Bilforretning AS
|Poland
|Toyota Dobrygowski Wrocław Długołęka
|Poland
|Toyota Auto Park Białystok
|Poland
|Toyota Kamiński Konin
|Portugal
|Caetano Auto Porto
|Romania
|Profi Auto
|Spain
|Nimo Gordillo Automoviles
|Spain
|Hybrid Cars
|Spain
|Aura Motor
|Sweden
|Lindströms Bil, Falköping
|Turkey
|Toyota Plaza Aktoy
|Turkey
|Toyota Plaza Toyan
|United Kingdom
|Vantage Toyota (Scarborough)
|United Kingdom
|Vantage Toyota (York)
|United Kingdom
|Vantage Toyota (Preston)
|Ukraine
|Тойота Центр Київ ВІДІ Автострада
