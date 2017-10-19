Toyota recalls certain model year 2005 – 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles

PLANO, Texas, October 18, 2017 – Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2005 – 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 310,000 vehicles are involved.

In the involved vehicles, grease inside the shift lever assembly could transfer to other internal components, causing them to function improperly. This could allow the shift lever to be moved out of the “Park” position without depressing the brake pedal. If this occurs when the parking brake is not engaged, it could lead to a vehicle rollaway and increase the risk of a crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the shift lock solenoid with a new one, remove the grease, and reapply an appropriate amount of grease at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail by mid-December.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Lexus, Toyota, and Scion customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting http://www.toyota.com/recall and entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: safercar.gov/vin. For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.

