Toyota Motor Europe market share climbs to a record high of 6.6% in first quarter

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) volume and market share growth trend continues with reported sales of 287,678 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, marking an increase of +6% year-on-year. Across this period, TME achieved its highest ever first-quarter market share growing by +0.1% to 6.6% driven by increased customer demand for Toyota and Lexus low CO2 emission hybrid fleet. TME’s hybrid mix has again reached new highs of 56% in Europe, 67% in West Europe and increasing by +5.0% to reach 27% mix in East Europe*. The Toyota brand achieved the 2nd place best-selling passenger car brand in Europe with a record 6.4% market share.

TME’s fast start to the year was given another boost in March when Toyota Yaris was crowned The Car of the Year 2021 and became the best-selling car in Europe for the first time. We have an optimistic outlook as our electrified line-up will continue to expand this year and high customer demand is reflected in a very strong order bank. While it may be too early for an accurate forecast, we are planning 2021 sales well in excess of our pre-crisis 2019 total of approximately 1.1M vehicles. Matt Harrison, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sales volume grew by +6% to 268,607 in the first quarter with 6.4% market share up +0.4% year-on-year in passenger cars. The brand’s top sellers include Yaris, Corolla Range and RAV4 which represented 59% of total volume with a combined hybrid mix of 71%. Toyota’s overall hybrid volume increased by +15% year-on-year to 148,671 and accounting for 55% of the total mix.

Lexus sold 19,071 vehicles in the first three months, a volume increase of +4.0% year-on-year. The brand’s overall European hybrid mix was 62%, rising to 93% in Western Europe. Its SUV line-up of RX, NX, UX, GX and LX represented 80% total sales with a SUV hybrid mix of 58%. The highest year-on-year sales growth was achieved by LC (+212%) and ES (+35%).

TME highlights Jan- Mar 2021:

Total sales: 287,678 (+6% year-on-year)

Market share: 6.6% (+0.1% year-on-year)

Total hybrid sales: 159,163 (+13% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 67% – East Europe*: 27% – TTL: 56%

Toyota highlights Jan- Mar 2021:

Toyota sales: 268,607 (+6% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Corolla Range (59,288); Yaris (58,944); RAV4 (41,014)

Top hybrids: Yaris Hybrid (45,677); Corolla Hybrid Range (44,996);Toyota C-HR Hybrid (28,799)

Total hybrid 148,671( +15% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 66% – East Europe*: 29% – TTL: 55%

Lexus highlights Jan- Mar 2021:

Total Lexus sales: 19,071 (+4% year-on-year)

Top sellers: UX Range (4,789); RX Range (4,265); NX Range (5,203);

Top hybrids: UX Hybrid (4,008); NX Hybrid (3,614); RX Hybrid (1,303)

Total hybrid sales: 11,748 (-6% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 93% – East Europe*: 9% – TTL: 62%

Sales for Jan – March 2021 are listed below

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 287,678 TOYOTA 268,607 AYGO 22,390 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 58,944 Yaris Hybrid 45,677 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 32,312 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 30,766 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 29,581 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 28,799 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 26,976 Corolla SDN Hybrid 14,230 Prius Family 3,150 Prius 583 Prius+ 2,142 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 425 Mirai 129 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 8,466 Camry Hybrid 2,075 Supra 390 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid) 41,014 RAV4 Hybrid 22,589 Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid) 1,973 Highlander Hybrid 1,385 Land Cruiser 10,246 Hilux 13,098 PROACE 7,670 Other models 12,268 LEXUS 19,071 CT 200h 983 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 398 IS hybrid 361 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 2,013 ES hybrid 1,381 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 35 LS hybrid 33 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 5,203 NX hybrid 3,614 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 4,789 UX hybrid 4,008 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 4,265 RX hybrid 1,303 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 56 RC hybrid 46 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 156 LC hybrid 19 GX 290 LX 883

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

(2) EU C02 fleet refers to average emissions of cars registered in EU28, Iceland and Norway. Reference to target achievement here is for Toyota + Lexus sales, based on preliminary internal data ahead of the regular release schedule of official figures by the EU Commission.

SOURCE: Toyota