Toyota Indiana completes $1.3 billion modernization project; includes 550 new jobs

Furthering Toyota’s commitment to better serve customers and build vehicles where they are sold, Toyota Indiana (TMMI) invested an additional $700 million and added 150 new jobs to complete the transformation of its plant modernization project, announced in January 2017.

The project adds 550 new jobs and represents a total new investment of $1.3 billion, which was used for retooling, new equipment installation and advanced manufacturing technologies to further modernize the facility and meet strong demand for the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander. Since 1996, Toyota Indiana’s total investment is approximately $5 billion and total employment exceeds 7,000. The plant has the capacity to assemble more than 420,000 vehicles annually.

This new investment is part of a broader commitment from Toyota to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations over a five-year period through 2021. To date, Toyota has committed approximately $7.1 billion of the announced total; cumulative direct investment in the U.S. exceeds $28.4 billion.

“Hoosier manufacturers are driving our economy forward, building the products that power our world every day,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “For more than 20 years, Toyota has been providing quality career opportunities and helping train Indiana’s future workforce. I am so grateful that Toyota remains committed to Indiana, and am thankful for all they are doing to continue making Indiana the best place to live, work and play.”

“Part of Toyota’s tremendous success in North America is building vehicles where we sell them,” said Christopher Reynolds, chief administration officer, manufacturing and corporate resources for TMNA. “Our $1.3 billion investment at TMMI is further proof that our Hoosier workforce is rededicated to producing safer, high-quality vehicles our customers love to drive.”

SOURCE: Toyota