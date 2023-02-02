Toyota Grand Highlander makes world debut at Chicago Auto Show

Toyota Exhibit Will Offer Electrified Vehicles Ride & Drive Course and Interactive Sports Festival Area

Toyota intends to make a “grand” entrance, of sorts, at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show. On Feb. 8, the automaker will unveil the all-new Grand Highlander, a three-row vehicle that bolsters Toyota’s award-winning SUV lineup and paves the way for the ultimate road tripper.

The Highlander nameplate, which was first introduced in 2001, ushered in a new chapter in SUV evolution that soon became the foundation of an entire segment. Four generations later and with more than 20 years of sales success, Toyota will do it again with the sophisticated and spacious Grand Highlander. Equipped for family adventures, the Grand Highlander will be the perfect addition to the lineup.

Besides Grand Highlander, Toyota will feature 44 vehicles in its expansive exhibit at McCormick Place. The show cars range from production vehicles to NASCAR properties to SEMA specialty products, such as the recently revealed Trailhunter Concept Vehicle. A trio of all-new, production vehicles – 2023 Prius, 2023 GR Corolla and 2023 Crown – are sure to attract a lot of attention in the Windy City.

The 2023 Prius is the most fuel-efficient Prius ever, with a manufacturer-estimated 57 combined MPG, featuring a fresh new sporty exterior design and fifth gen hybrid powertrain with up to 196 horsepower. The Prius has been updated with new tech offerings for enhanced connectivity and the latest Toyota Safety Sense system. Twenty-two years after its launch, this legacy nameplate progresses forward and highlights Toyota’s diverse approach to carbon neutrality.

The first-ever 2023 GR Corolla is the newest member of TOYOTA’S GAZOO Racing sports car family. Rooted in rally, the GR Corolla was developed under the scrutiny of master driver Akio Toyoda and inspired by Toyota’s sports car lineage. The GR Corolla is powered by the lightweight, compact-yet-powerful G16E-GTS turbocharged, three-cylinder engine that pumps out an impressive 300 horsepower, and comes in three grades: Core, Circuit Edition, and the limited, track-focused, MORIZO Edition.

Engineered to stand out, the 2023 Toyota Crown breaks the traditional sedan mold and gives drivers a car that excites the senses. Available in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, Toyota Crown offers a choice of two different hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive.

The HYBRID MAX powertrain, exclusive to the Platinum grade, is Toyota’s all-new performance hybrid that puts out 340 net horsepower and is paired with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and a direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission. The XLE and Limited grades come equipped with THS IV, a highly efficient hybrid system that can achieve a manufacturer-estimated 38 MPG. Crown’s “lift-up” design features large wheels for striking style and easy ingress and egress, and an associated ride height gives drivers great road visibility. Its flowing silhouette and sculpted body lines create a fresh look that’s entirely unique for its class.

Within Toyota’s display, the automaker will also host a fully interactive Toyota Sports Festival during the auto show, with versatile events and combine-style activities for participants to show off their skills. The Toyota Sports Festival concept was born from Toyota’s mission to create meaningful experiences that energize consumers in the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, elevate Paralympians and support athletes at every level. With a variety of Olympic and Paralympic offerings, this booth activation will feature a sport court for wheelchair basketball, a skate park for skateboarding, a 40-yard dash area and photos opportunities around USA Swimming and USA Speedskating.

Also, adjacent to Toyota’s exhibit, the automaker has created “An Electrified Drive For All Seasons” ride and drive course. This four-seasons-themed demonstration area will provide passenger-only access to Toyota’s hybridized vehicles, including Prius, RAV4, Sienna, Sequoia and Tundra.

SOURCE: Toyota