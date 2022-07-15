Toyota Crown returns to the US with bold style and new hybrid max powertrain

With a striking debut, Toyota is reimagining the full-size sedan with the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown.

AUSTIN, Texas (July 15, 2022) – With a striking debut, Toyota is reimagining the full-size sedan with the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown. Built to deliver an intuitive driving experience, this new premium sedan brings powerful acceleration and confident handling, along with supreme comfort for a sophisticated ride, all wrapped in a bold new design. It is also the first Toyota sedan to offer the HYBRID MAX System, Toyota’s performance hybrid with power that drivers will feel.

Available in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, Toyota Crown will offer a choice of two different hybrid powertrains: HYBRID MAX or the fourth generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS). The HYBRID MAX powertrain, exclusive to the Platinum grade, is Toyota’s all-new performance hybrid that puts out a manufacturer estimated 340 net horsepower.

Paired with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and a direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission, HYBRID MAX produces powerful torque at low RPM for sporty, exhilarating driving and has a manufacturer-estimated 28 MPG combined city/highway fuel economy rating. XLE and Limited grades are equipped with THS, a highly efficient hybrid system with a newly developed, high-output bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery that can achieve a manufacturer-estimated 38 MPG combined city/highway rating.

Built on a newly developed chassis based on Toyota’s GA-K platform, Crown has a raised overall height that’s nearly four inches higher than Camry. The unique height of this sedan offers increased road visibility, along with easy entry and exit. Its flowing silhouette and sculpted body lines create a fresh look that is entirely unique for its class. Altogether, the Crown package is a combination of innovative style, performance and function.

The XLE grade comes equipped with the 2.5-liter THS, AWD, three selectable drive modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and powered Softex and fabric front seats and our all-new Toyota Multimedia System with 12.3-inch touchscreen and 6 speakers. It is available in five colors: Black, Oxygen White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red, with a black interior.

The Limited grade also comes equipped with XLE features and adds multibeam LED headlights, a fixed panoramic roof, leather-trimmed seats that are heated and ventilated up front and heated in the rear, 11-speaker JBL audio system, rain sensing windshield wipers and intelligent clearance sonar along with rear cross-traffic braking. There is also an available Advanced Technology package that adds dark metallic 21-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels, a birds-eye view camera and digital key (with Remote Connect subscription). Interior colors include black, black and chestnut and macadamia.

The Platinum grade includes everything on XLE and Limited and raises the bar with the HYBRID MAX powertrain, Adaptive Variable Suspension, six selectable drive modes, Advanced Park and unique 21-inch machined 10-spoke alloy wheels with black accents. The color palette adds a Toyota first bi-tone paint option, with black paint that extends from the hood to the trunk, that can be paired with Oxygen White, Heavy Metal, Supersonic Red or an all new, bi-tone only Bronze Age color.

Each grade of Crown will come with Toyota’s new Audio Multimedia System and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard. It is expected to arrive in Toyota dealerships later this year.

SOURCE: Toyota