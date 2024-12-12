Toyota Connected North America announces executive leadership updates

New executive appointments strengthen company’s role as premier software developer

Toyota Connected North America (TCNA) announces executive leadership appointments to further establish the data software hub as an innovator for Toyota. Known for the ground-up development and operations of Toyota Motor North America’s (TMNA) in-house telematics service provider, TCNA collaborates with TMNA and other global Toyota companies to provide millions of customers data-driven services that enhance the Toyota and Lexus driving experience.

The following changes are effective immediately, unless otherwise noted.

Brian Kursar, chief technology officer, will leave TCNA at the end of year to transition into a new role as TMNA group vice president and head of AI, leading North American AI strategy. Kursar will also assume a leadership role at Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to support Toyota’s Global AI Accelerator (GAIA) program.

James George, chief operating officer, is appointed to the role of executive vice president and deputy chief executive officer, TCNA, reporting to Christopher Yang, TCNA president and chief executive officer. George remains on TCNA’s Board of Directors and maintains his current responsibilities at TMNA as general manager of EV Charging Solutions.

Mark McClung, deputy chief operating officer is appointed to the role of chief operating officer, TCNA. McClung will report to George and lead Business Operations and People Operations.

Dave Tsai, vice president of Engineering, TCNA and vice president of Enterprise AI, TMNA, assumes the role of chief technology officer for TCNA, reporting to George. Tsai is also named as member of the TCNA Board of Directors. Tsai succeeds Kursar.

SOURCE: Toyota