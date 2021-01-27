Toyoda Gosei to merge group companies in India for “TG One India”

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. proposes to merge its two group companies in India, Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TGMIN) and Minda TG Rubber Pvt. Ltd. (MTG), to improve management efficiency in the Indian market, an area of focus in Toyoda Gosei’s medium-term 2025 Business Plan.

TGMIN’s Gurgaon Sales and Engineering Office was established and a new plant was put into operation in Gujarat in 2018 to strengthen the company’s operational structure. In addition, Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd. (TGSIN) was made a subsidiary of TGMIN last year to pull together Toyoda Gosei’s organization in India with the aim of efficiently integrating operations nationwide. This merger marks the final step in Toyoda Gosei’s recent efforts to consolidate its business in India.

Through the integration of operations in cooperation with its joint venture partner in India, the Uno Minda Group, Toyoda Gosei will continue to grow its business in this emerging market.

Outline of TGMIN and MTG