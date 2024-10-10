Toyoda Gosei starts operations at airbag plant in Northern India

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has expanded the Neemrana Plant of its subsidiary Toyoda Gosei Uno Minda India Pvt. Ltd.* to meet the growing demand for airbags with stricter safety regulations in India

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has expanded the Neemrana Plant of its subsidiary Toyoda Gosei Uno Minda India Pvt. Ltd.* to meet the growing demand for airbags with stricter safety regulations in India. Production at the new building began in September 2024.

In India, vehicles have been increasingly equipped with airbags for frontal collisions. With stricter collision safety assessment of vehicles, widespread installation of side airbags and curtain airbags for protection in side collisions is anticipated. As a part of establishing a development and production network to meet the needs of automakers, Toyoda Gosei has expanded the Neemrana Plant.

At an opening ceremony held on October 9, Toyoda Gosei President Katsumi Saito stated the company’s aspirations for India: “Through the provision of airbags produced in this new building, we will meet the needs of automakers while contributing to safer Indian mobility.”

* The company name was changed from Toyoda Gosei Minda India in October 2024

Outline of Toyoda Gosei Uno Minda India (Neemrana Plant)

Established April 2008 Location Neemrana, Rajasthan, India Land area

Building area Approx. 78,000 m2

Approx. 21,000 m2

→ After expansion Approx. 35,000 m2 Products Safety systems (various types of airbags, steering

wheels, more), weatherstrips No. of

employees Approx. 1,500 (as of March 31, 2024)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei