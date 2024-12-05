Toyoda Gosei presents findings with simulation technology at International Symposium on Integral Car Safety Systems

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has been pursuing higher protection performance in its airbags with computer-aided engineering (CAE) that simulates human body movements and injuries during traffic accidents

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has been pursuing higher protection performance in its airbags with computer-aided engineering (CAE) that simulates human body movements and injuries during traffic accidents. The company presented the findings gained with its CAE expertise at Airbag 2024 – 16th International Symposium on Integral Car Safety Systems, held in Germany through November 25–27.

This international symposium is held biannually to promote collaborative efforts to enhance car safety among industry, academia, and government. Knowledge shared there is used in developing future safety policies and regulations. With a view to contributing no traffic fatalities around the world, Toyoda Gosei has participated these symposia from the beginning with a view to developing and offering products for safer mobility.

The company’s presentation this year concerned the use of human body models that can faithfully simulate human body movements and injuries. Over twenty years, Toyoda Gosei has been analyzing car safety with these virtual models as well as with the human dummies generally used in crash tests during development. In addition to predicting the risk of bone fracture in elderly people, who are susceptible to impacts during accidents, the company has also been conducting research and development to predict the risk of organ damage, which is difficult to detect with dummies, in medical-engineering collaboration.* As a part of its pursuit of car safety, the company analyzed factors for chest and abdominal injuries and presented findings on the effect of the front center airbag, a new type of airbags for side collisions. The company further deepened discussions with Director & Professor Andre Seeck, one of the Board members of Euro NCAP, on assessment trends in Europe that lead the world’s automotive safety.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to hone its expertise in CAE to develop products assuming vehicle occupants with various body types, complex impacts and types of accidents, and vehicles of various shapes.

* Research and development conducted jointly with Shiga University of Medical Science, Coventry University, Wayne State University, and Medical College of Wisconsin

