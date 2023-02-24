Toyoda Gosei invests in EneCoat Technologies, a developer of next-generation solar cell technology

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested* in EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd., a startup out of Kyoto University that develops thin perovskite solar cells with high power generation efficiency

Perovskite solar cells have greater flexibility than existing solar cells, making them easier to use on curved surfaces. They are considered promising for their potential as a means of low-cost, high-efficiency power generation. EneCoat Technologies is currently working to improve the durability of these cells and solve other technical issues that will be necessary for practical application.

The two companies will combine their knowledge of materials and production technology for the joint development perovskite solar cells leading to their commercial application. In the future, Toyoda Gosei will also look into the application of these solar cells in automotive parts, and other products under development that use electronics.

*This investment was made in January 2023 by the company’s Corporate Venture Capital Dept., a dedicated internal organization for corporate venture capital investments.