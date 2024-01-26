Toyoda Gosei increases interior and exterior automotive parts production capacity in USA

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will invest $59.9M (USD) to increase production capacity at two of its American subsidiaries, TG Missouri Corporation (TGMO) and TG Kentucky, LLC (TGKY), to keep up with growing sales of interior and exterior automotive parts in the key North American market

In the coming years automakers are expected to introduce more diverse lineups of vehicle types, including battery electric vehicles and others. With a view to this evolution in automobiles, Toyoda Gosei will establish a network that can provide products with a wide range of variations, such as many different types of large painted products that are front and rear components of automobiles.

For this purpose, the company is enlarging plant buildings and installing large, energy-efficient electric molding machines and highly efficient painting booths. It is also incorporating the latest production technology, such as product assembly and transport automation and IoT systems that centrally manage production processes, and optimizing production layouts.

North America is a key market in Toyoda Gosei’s medium- to long-term business strategy (2030 Business Plan). Going forward, the company will expand its development and production network to flexibly and rapidly meet customer needs in this essential market.

Outline of TGMO and TGKY, where production capacity is being enhanced