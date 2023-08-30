Toyoda Gosei improves truck loading efficiency with the use of AI, reducing CO2 emissions

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a system that automatically calculates truck load volumes to raise transport efficiency during product delivery, and has begun operating this system at its Miyoshi Distribution Center (Aichi Prefecture, Japan).

Kiyosu, Japan, August 30, 2023: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a system that automatically calculates truck load volumes to raise transport efficiency during product delivery, and has begun operating this system at its Miyoshi Distribution Center (Aichi Prefecture, Japan). This will make it possible to eliminate about 4,400 shipments annually, which is anticipated to reduce CO2 emissions by 140 tons.

Toyoda Gosei is optimizing truck allocation and routing plans according to fluctuation of the production volumes at each plant of automakers in Japan, but the accuracy of calculations needed to be improved. Conventionally, operators checked the cargo box space of delivery trucks visually and calculated the load volume. In this method, judgments differed due to years of experience, and the checkable number of trucks was limited.

Now, the cargo volume of all trucks unloaded at the Miyoshi DC (500 shipments per day) are filmed 24 hours a day. Automatically calculating those volumes with use of AI image analysis has enabled an accurate understanding of the load volume instantly. Routes and shipments with low loading are easily identified, which has led to improved transport efficiency; on some routes where the trial was conducted, the number of shipments was reduced from 15 to 12 per day. Logistics plans with little waste not only reduce CO2 emissions from product transport, but will also help to alleviate the truck driver shortage that has become a social issue in Japan.

This system will next be introduced at the Ichinomiya DC (TG Logistics) from the fall of 2023 to improve transport efficiency in the entire Toyoda Gosei Group in Japan.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei