Toyoda Gosei develops driver-side airbag with new structure that improves driver safety

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a driver-side airbag with a new structure that can more safely protect the occupant. This airbag is used on the new Honda Civic that was launched in North America in June 2021.

Loaded in the center of the steering wheel, driver-side airbags inflate during frontal collisions to mitigate the impact on the driver’s head and chest. In order to more safely protect the occupant during angled frontal collisions, the new airbag uses an innovative donut-shaped structure to cradle and hold the head to reduce rotation. This will help to meet the requirements of new car assessment programs* in North America and elsewhere that are expected to become stricter in the coming years.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop and supply airbags correspond to the increasingly diverse postures of vehicle occupants during autonomous driving, contributing to safer and more secure vehicle interior spaces.

* Government car safety programs that show the results of crash tests for individual vehicle models using number of stars for ease of consumer understanding.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei