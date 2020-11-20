Toyoda Gosei and University of Tokyo develop material crosslinking technology for tougher synthetic rubber

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. and the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, the University of Tokyo have developed material crosslinking technology that enhances the toughness of synthetic rubber. They will present the technology at the 29th Polymer Material Forum, to be held online on November 26 and 27.

This new technology enhances the toughness of the synthetic rubber approximately six-fold by integrating a polyrotaxane into the chemical structure of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber. Polyrotaxanes have a unique molecular structure that enables great material flexibility.* The company will continue to develop this technology for various practical applications.

Toyoda Gosei aims to exploit its expertise in rubber and plastic material technology for better environmental performance and comfort of vehicles.

*When stretched or pressed, freely movable ring-shaped molecules ease the stress and enhance the toughness and flexibility of the material.

Toughness of materials

(Values relative to natural rubber with a value 100)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei