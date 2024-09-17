Towards zero emissions with electrified trailers: ZF’s TrailTrax Leads the Way

ZF’s TrailTrax system provides driving propulsion as well as brake energy recuperation, generating up to 16 percent in energy and CO 2 savings when combined with an ICE powered truck. The system can also reduce CO2 emissions up to 40 percent with plug-in charging. Integral to the system is ZF’s electrified axle, the AxTrax 2, from ZF´s eDrive platform. By integrating it into a trailer running gear in combination with other associated system components, it effectively converts an ICE truck-trailer combination into a hybrid, while extending the range of an electric vehicle.

“TrailTrax technologies offer significant potential to reduce operational costs and CO 2 emissions in road freight transportation. Energy losses, including brake friction, air drag, and rolling resistance, are major causes of fuel inefficiency, but with our TrailTrax concept, we can make a big difference,” says Dr. Bernd Meurer, who is responsible for the TrailTrax program at ZF.

“Successfully managing this transformative technology will require the combined efforts of all industry players. We are pleased to see our technologies are gaining traction among leading trailer manufacturers as well as fleet operators across the globe, who recognize the potential that TrailTrax can bring towards achieving sustainability goals.”

At the IAA Transportation 2024, leading trailer manufacturers are presenting their electrified trailers equipped with TrailTrax technologies. ZF is collaborating closely with leading trailer manufacturer Kässbohrer to develop its electrified trailer solution. Kässbohrer’s electrified curtainsider, which features the system integration of TrailTrax, will be on show at the IAA.

Trailer manufacturer Krone is also presenting its solution, highlighting the growing interest in ZF’s TrailTrax technologies. ZF’s outdoor booth will feature a Krone reefer trailer with the TrailTrax system installed. The electrified Krone trailer, capable of reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 40 percent, demonstrates the potential efficiency gains achievable with ZF TrailTrax technologies.

Ms. İffet Turken, Executive Board Member of Kässbohrer said: “We highlight the importance of a wide ecosystem of innovation and partnerships to advance the trailer industry towards sustainability. We are proud to collaborate with ZF in the safe and efficient integration of their electrified axle, EBS systems, and battery pack into our trailers. Our prototyping is carried out at our state-of-the-art European R&D center with the goal to present customers an electrified trailer that both delivers on operational ease and efficiency and can be seamlessly integrated into their regular business operations while helping to contribute to CO 2 reductions.”

Field tests of Kässbohrer trailers are expected to commence from 2025 across Europe under the ZEFES (Zero Emissions flexible vehicle platforms with modular powertrains serving the long-haul Freight Eco System) project funded by EU.

Markus Stegen, Managing Director Product Management and New Markets at Krone Trailer, explains: “At Krone, we believe in the importance of electrification in the context of the transformation of the transport sector and work with our industry partners to harness the potential of electrified trailers.”

Markus Schell, personally liable managing partner of BPW said: “Every trailer needs a running gear, suspension and braking technology that can be trusted. With our axles for 7.5t trucks and the generator axles for reefers, we already have a lot of experience regarding the integration of electric drives. It therefore makes perfect sense that ZF, with expertise in drivelines, cooperates with BPW to offer a robust and highly engineered running gear solution with the AxTrax 2 axle for recuperation and traction support for semitrailers that can be easily assembled by trailer builders and is fully trusted by the fleets.”

ZF’s TrailTrax solution is designed to meet future global standards and comply with national and regional regulations. The first electric trailers are expected to enter operation after the relevant regulatory and safety processes have been completed.