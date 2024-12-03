Toshiba releases automotive photorelay with high breakdown voltage of 900V

Automotive-compliant TLX9150M is suitable for 400V battery-related control systems

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) introduces a high-voltage transistor output photorelay for 400V automotive battery-related control systems. Housed in a compact SO12L-T package, the TLX9150M delivers a minimum breakdown voltage (VOFF) of 900V with a maximum reaction (TON/TOFF) time of 1ms. This is critical for control-sensitive applications such as battery and fuel-cell control and battery management systems (BMS) for monitoring voltages, and detecting mechanical relay sticking and ground faults.

The TLX9150M consists of an infrared (IR) emitting diode optically coupled to a photo-MOSFET, providing electrical isolation between the primary (control) side and the secondary (switch) side, enabling safe switch control across varying ground potentials. The trigger current (IFT) is more than 3mA, which minimises system energy consumption. In addition, this device’s off-state current (IOFF) is just 100nA (max) at ambient temperature, drawing minimal power while inactive. The IR LED has a forward current (IF) rating of 30mA, while its photodetection element has an on-state current (ION) rating of 50mA at ambient.

In addition, the TLM9150M is housed in the new SO12L-T package with a space-saving form factor of 7.76mm × 10mm × 2.45mm, which is 25% smaller than Toshiba’s existing package SO16L-T. This helps to miniaturise the battery unit and allows cost reduction. The pin pitch and pin layout of the two package sizes are the same, enabling a common circuit board pattern design. This normally-open (1-Form-A) device exhibits 8mm (min) creepage and clearance distances and 0.4mm (min) insulation thickness, confirming effective isolation even in operating temperatures ranging from -40° to +125°C, and is fully compliant with the AEC-Q101 and IEC 60664-1 standards.

SOURCE: Toshiba