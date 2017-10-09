TomTom share buyback periodic update (2 – 6 October 2017)

TomTom today announced that it has repurchased 255,950 ordinary TomTom shares at an average price of € 9.35 per share in the period from 2 October 2017 up to and including 6 October 2017. The aggregate consideration of this repurchase was € 2.39 million. These repurchases were made as part of the company’s share buyback programme, which was announced on 19 September 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 919,747 shares for a total aggregate consideration of € 8.51 million.

TomTom will use the shares to cover its commitments arising from its stock option and share plans. Details on the share buyback transactions can be found on the company’s website

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

