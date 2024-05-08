Neusoft and ACCESS sign global MoU to supply Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions to automotive OEMs

ACCESS Europe GmbH and Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft) announce that the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to supply automotive OEMs with Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions

This offering enables OEMs to provide In-vehicle mobility services powered by the integration of the ACCESS Twine for Car (Twine4Car）Appstore with the Neusoft Global Navigation Product Family.

Discussing the collaboration with Neusoft, ACCESS Europe’s CEO, Aono Masahiro, said: “The in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) experience is today a critical factor in the consumers’ car buying decision. The integration of the global Twine4Car Appstore with the Neusoft Global Navigation Product Family provides the perfect content solution for automotive OEMs worldwide.”

The Twine4Car Appstore is a flexible white-labelled In-Vehicle-Infotainment marketplace and content solution that spans the gap between the automotive and the content and services providers through an extensive global content portfolio that provides awesome user experiences for drivers and passengers. At the heart of the Twine4Car philosophy is the goal of providing automotive OEMs with the simplest and most flexible route to providing IVI experiences that entertain and offer point-of-interest services and at the same time build stronger and deeper relationships with car users.

Guan Xin, General Manager of Neusoft Automotives Innovative Solution, said: “The cooperation with ACCESS is a major upgrade of Neusoft intelligent mobility solutions, enabling Neusoft to provide global automakers with complete solutions for online navigation and entertainment content. The one-stop solutions include hybrid navigation, electric vehicle navigation, music, video, social networking, games, etc. This integration means that now automakers do not need to spend time and energy to source, evaluate and communicate with third-party service providers. Especially, with Chinese automakers increasingly exporting overseas, the Neusoft Global In-vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions enable China’s automakers to expand into new markets more quickly, and compete more effectively.”

Neusoft has been dedicated to the research and development of navigation products and services for over 30 years. With established product systems of One Map, One Sight and One Store, the newly upgraded Neusoft Global In-vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions 5.0 provides one-stop solutions with standard products and customized development, for different car models of global automakers to meet various mobility needs of consumers.

The joint solutions of Neusoft and ACCESS focus on the diversified needs of global automotive customers, provide global automotive brands with a variety of products for navigation and global entertainment applications, and empower global automakers to provide intelligent mobility services and rich entertainment experiences with continuous innovation and upgrading. Neusoft and ACCESS enable global car users to enjoy a more intelligent, convenient and comfortable mobility experience.

SOURCE: ACCESS